James Ryan set for spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for an arm injury

James Ryan’s fitness for Leinster’s Champions Cup knockout clash with Leicester appears to be in doubt after the province confirmed that the secondrow had surgery on his injured arm. .

Ryan missed Ireland’s final two Six Nations matches after picking up the injury in Ireland training, with Andy Farrell saying he was involved in a “freak accident.” The secondrow was pictured over the weekend with significant strapping on his left arm and Leinster confirmed on Monday that he has undergone surgery.

The province did not give a timeline for his return, instead saying that he will be assessed “over the coming weeks.”

Leinster return to URC action this weekend away to Zebre. Their Champions Cup last-16 tie with Leicester at the Aviva Stadium is on April 6th.

Hugo Keenan has also been ruled out of the province’s upcoming trip to Italy having been a late scratch from the Ireland line-up on Saturday due to a hip injury. A date has not been set for his return.

Ciarán Frawley could be in contention for the weekend as he continues to follow the return to play protocols after picking up a head injury when Ireland played England in Twickenham, while scrumhalf Cormac Foley could also feature as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Martin Moloney joins the duo under the province’s “further assessment required” section of their injury report as he nears a return from a bicep injury.

Tommy O’Brien will not feature after picking up a hamstring injury, while Charlie Ngatai (calf), Jimmy O’Brien (neck) and Alex Soroka (foot) all remain sidelined.