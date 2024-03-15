Ireland U20 v Scotland U20- live updates

Here is the Scotland team.

Scottish head coach Kenny Murray has made wholesale changes from the Italy match - where his charges succumbed to defeat. Some are due to injury in the case of secondrow Ryan Burke and Fergus Watson. Jack Hocking, Gavin Parry, Luke Coulston, Murdoch Lock and Matthew Urwin are rested. Jack Brown will make his debut from fullback while Marcus Brogan, Andrew McLean and Finn Douglas are also set to win their first caps off the bench.

Your Scotland U20 team for Friday night's clash with Ireland has been confirmed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



More ➡️ https://t.co/0IXwpFeGT7

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy has made two personnel and one positional change to the side that drew with England last time out. Seán Edogbo and Henry Walker are restored to the Irish starting team while Joe Hopes reverts to secondrow in place of Alan Spicer, who had an excellent game against England.

Keep an eye out for Connacht centre Hugh Gavin who has been an excellent ball carrier so far in this competition. Ben O’Connor comes highly rated from schools rugby and from Cork’s minor hurling panel. Jack Murphy, son of the coach, has also impressed at outhalf, particularly with his kicking game which earned plenty of scoring opportunities vs England.

The Ireland U20s Match Day Squad for Friday's sold-out finale against Scotland in Cork! 🟢

Here is the table ahead of tonight’s three games. After last weekend’s thrilling 32-32 draw, Ireland are one point behind England on bonus points. If Ireland win tonight and France do them a favour against the English, Ireland will back up their Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023 with the 2024 title.

If Ireland win with a bonus point and England win without scoring four tries, Ireland could still overtake them if they overcome a points difference of 17. That is feasible given Ireland are expected to win handsomely tonight, but it is not the most likely of scenarios.

Ireland will be hoping, plain and simple, for a France win.

🤩 Here's a reminder of how things stand ahead of tonight's final round in the #U6N20 🙌

Good evening all and welcome to live coverage of tonight’s rugby action! It’s Ireland vs Scotland in the U20 Six Nations with Richie Murphy’s side looking to secure a third consecutive championship crown.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action. Kick-off is at 7pm and we’ll be building up to it with plenty of preview content until then.