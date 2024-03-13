Conor Murray agrees to new one-year Munster and Ireland contract

Ireland's Conor Murray has agreed a new contract that will keep him with Munster until 2025. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Conor Murray, who is expected to be retained as scrumhalf cover on the bench for Ireland’s final 2024 Guinness Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday, has agreed a new one-year deal with Munster and the IRFU.

Both Murray and Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony are due to come off IRFU central contracts at the end of this season. Last month, it emerged that Munster extended contract offers to the experienced duo. The Irish Times understands that a new deal has now been agreed with Murray.

The IRFU supplements all provincial contracts but, although O’Mahony and Murray are coming off national deals, while Munster have been obliged to trim their budget, it is understood that Murray has agreed a new one-year contract, with the union assisting the province in offering reduced packages for each player. O’Mahony’s position is less certain.

Murray, aged 34, has been at Munster since debuting for his native province in 2010. To date, he has earned 115 Ireland caps since his first cap in 2011.