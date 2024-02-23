St Mary’s see off CBC Monkstown and will face Blackrock in the Senior Cup semi-finals

St Mary’s Jack Halpin scores his sides opening try vs CBC in the Leinster Schools Cup. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

St Mary’s College 59 CBC Monkstown 12

St Mary’s became the final side to seal their place in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Energia Park on Friday afternoon.

In a near replica of Mack Hansen’s miracle play against France in the Six Nations back in 2022, Paul Neary’s kick-off for St Mary’s was taken by his left-wing Jack Halpin in full flight for, possibly, the fastest try in the history of this competition, hand-timed at 12 seconds.

The repercussions were there in how CBC failed to settle, giving up unnecessary penalties for St Mary’s to build on. A clean lineout saw David Leane to drive over, Cillian Jacobs converting for 12-0 in the 10th minute.

CBC Monkstown had to get a handle on matters or risk a cruel end to their campaign. They just could not get beyond two phases of play without making a mistake.

Down the other end, a nice, creative play from a five-metre penalty shifted the point of attack for Zach Hopkins to blow through a tackle for the a third St Mary’s try, converted again by Jacobs.

CBC could not escape the stranglehold, Evan Moynihan smashing in for the fourth try, converted by Jacobs in the 28th minute.

CBC captain Eoghan O’Hanlon was doing all he could to generate momentum where there wasn’t any, in the face of ferocious defence.

When a five-metre lineout was finally secured by lock Matthew Shaw, a promising maul was fatally compromised by poor ball security to leave it 26-0 at the interval.

After the break, CBC’s O’Hanlon almost caught St Mary’s out with a show-and-go followed by a kick, Neary batting the ball out of play with his hands to concede a penalty.

The St Mary’s team huddle ahead of the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Two lineouts later, courtesy of Shaw, Monkstown camped out on the line for hooker Luan Moloney to place a try.

Not exactly a try as rapid as what their opposition managed in the first half, but it was better than what CBC had managed in the previous 35 minutes.

O’Hanlon sparked again and prop Nathan Ocampo shot between soft shoulders for a positive gain to get the Monkstown supporters on their feet.

St Mary’s, though, struck back, a fast-developing maul complemented by a sweet move in which Hopkins was the pivot for Christopher Maguire to surge through contact for a try, converted by Jacobs in the 46th minute.

CBC kept their slim hopes alive when Traynor-Russell’s kick was chased by Milo Quinn and O’Hanlon, the latter getting the block on Kelly so that the former could dive on the loose ball for the try, converted by Ronan Mahon for 40-12 in the 55th minute.

But they could not keep Mary’s out. Hopkins wrestled the ball away in contact, sprinting past the cover for his second try, converted by Jacobs.

The power of Aaron O’Brien then took over, evident in his try and then in the lead-up to the ninth by Matthew Morrissey.

In the semi-final draw directly after the game, St Mary’s were paired with Blackrock, while holders Gonzaga will meet St Michael’s, both to be played on the week commencing March 4th.

Scorers

St Mary’s: Z Hopkins 2 tries con; D Leane 2 tries; J Halpin, E Moynihan, C Maguire, A O’Brien, M Morrissey try each; C Jacobs 6 cons.

CBC Monkstown: L Moloney, M Quinn try each; R Mahon con.

St Mary’s: J Kelly; C Maguire, Z Hopkins, E Moynihan (Capt), J Halpin; P Neary, A Stronge; G Ewing, C Jacobs, J Molloy; M Egan, P Power; D Leane, L Flaherty, A O’Brien.

Replacements: M Morrissey for Halpin (49 mins), J Christie for Ewing, D O’Shea for Power (both 50 mins), E Kenny for Neary, S Thornton for Egan (both 60 mins), E Dillon for Jacobs, A Holt for Molloy, A Cawley for Stronge (all 63 mins).

CBC Monkstown: R Mahon; B Sharpe, L Power, M Quinn, C Traynor-Russell; C Broderick, E O’Hanlon (capt); N Ocampo, L Moloney, C O’Toole; M Shaw, T Reynolds; C O’Donnell, L Cahill, C Meagher.

Replacements: C Cave for Sharpe (22 mins), B Tomkins for Meagher (half-time), J Duffy for Quinn (60 mins), M McNamee for O’Donnell, D Purcell for Ocampo, D Buckley for O’Toole, M Murray for Power (all 66 mins).

Referee: C Roche (Leinster Branch)