Ireland v Italy - Six Nations live updates

As for today’s visitors, Italy, they have made a number of changes to the side that ran England reasonably close - albeit never really threatening a win - in Rome last week.

Ange Capuozzo is back after recovering from illness, he starts at 15 in place of Tommy Allan despite the latter’s impressive work as a second playmaker and under the high ball vs England. At nine, Alessandro Garbisi’s somewhat underwhelming kicking display sees him drop out in place of Gloucester’s Stephen Varney.

In the forwards, just two changes - both injury-enforced - have been made by coach Gonzalo Quesada. Seb Negri, arguably Italy’s best ball-carrier, and Lorenzo Cannone have both been ruled out, meaning Alessandro Izekor and Manuel Zuliani come into the backrow. Izekor is young, but looks like he has the heft to fill some of the hole left by Negri. Captain Michele Lamaro has shifted from openside to number eight.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney: Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Alessandro Izekor, Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosuè Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori.

We start with the team. This is the highest number of changes Farrell has made to an Ireland side from one Six Nations match to the next. Some of the new faces are no doubt injury-enforced. While no one appears to be a significant concern, there are a number of lumps and bruises following last Friday’s opener in Marseille and Farrell has opted to protect those, instead of force them through. If this was England away, rather than Italy at home, some of those faces may well have been risked.

Bundee Aki drops out for Stuart McCloskey in midfield while Garry Ringrose hasn’t fully overcome his shoulder issue, meaning Robbie Henshaw continues at 13. Craig Casey starts to partner his Munster teammate Jack Crowley at halfback, Jamison Gibson-Park drops to the bench and Conor Murray out of the 23.

Finlay Bealham starts at tighthead with Tadhg Furlong given the week off. Tadhg Beirne, Ireland and Munster’s perennial 80-minute man, is also given a breather meaning James Ryan starts at lock alongside last week’s player of the match Joe McCarthy. Captain Peter O’Mahony has also been given the week off, meaning Ryan Baird gets a start his Leinster form probably deserves. Caelan Doris shifts to openside flanker and captains the side, with Jack Conan coming in at number eight.

Our team to face Italy at Aviva Stadium, captained by Caelan Doris! 👊#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 9, 2024

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour.

Good afternoon all and welcome to another day of Six Nations action. Even with the tournament up and running for over a week now, there is a back to school feel about today with Ireland playing their first game of the year at home.

Not only is this the Six Nations home opener, but it is the first time Ireland will play in Dublin since the World Cup. After a period of six weeks or so where team and country connected as well as any rugby side on this island has done in recent memory, it will be fascinating to see the reception awaiting Caelan Doris and co come 3pm today.

We’re about two hours away from kick-off at the Aviva, we’ll be using that time to go through the teams, preview the action and analyse what we can expect from Andy Farrell’s men.