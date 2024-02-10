Late drama denies Scotland as France emerge victorious at Murrayfield

French players celebrate after appearing to have held the ball up in a late attempt at a try for Scotland during the Six Nations match at Murrayfield. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Six Nations: Scotland 16 France 20

Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s late try proved pivotal as France dug out a dramatic 20-16 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield, but only after a controversial decision by Irish TMO Brian MacNeice not to award the hosts a try in the last action of the match.

Les Bleus – who lost 38-17 at home to Ireland in their opener last weekend – looked in danger of starting the championship with back-to-back defeats as they trailed for most of the match after Ben White’s seventh-minute try.

However, Bielle-Biarrey’s moment of inspiration in the 70th minute allowed the French, who had scored in the first half through Gael Fickou, to get themselves in front.

The Scots, looking to make it back-to-back wins after their triumph in Wales last weekend, staged a late rally and thought they had claimed the victory when they forced their way over the line after the 80-minute mark, but following a lengthy review, it was deemed they had not grounded the ball.

READ MORE

Scotland, already missing key back-three members Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham through injury, were forced into a late change in the back division when wing Kyle Steyn withdrew after his wife went into labour. The uncapped Harry Paterson, who was not in the initial 23, was enlisted to start at fullback, with Kyle Rowe, due to be starting in the 15 jersey, shifting to the wing.

[ Six nations table ]

The Scots went ahead with a superbly worked try in the seventh minute, with some quick passing from Duhan van der Merwe, Paterson and Huw Jones on the right paving the way for Toulon scrumhalf White, who did well to avoid dropping the ball before holding off the attention of two Frenchmen trying to grapple him as he slid gleefully over the line. Finn Russell converted.

The visitors got their first points in the 12th minute through a Thomas Ramos penalty. And they looked certain to get themselves in front three minutes later when Fickou saw a gap on the left and went for it, but Van der Merwe got back to made a vital challenge just before the line, which was deemed by the officials to be legal, much to the frustration of Les Bleus.

The Scots generally looked the more assured of the two sides, however, and a couple of Russell penalties in the 22nd minute and then just before the half-hour, nudged them 10 points clear.

France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores a try during the Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photograph: Paul Ellis//AFP via Getty Images

A stark reminder of the French threat came in the 31st minute when they worked an opening on the right for Fickou who forced his way over the line despite the best efforts of Jones to halt him. Ramos converted, bringing his team within three points of their hosts.

The French, who played the majority of the Ireland game with 14 men last weekend, suffered a blow two minutes before the interval when Uini Atonio was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Matt Fagerson.

The Scots were camped in front of the French line for the closing minutes of the first half but were unable to reward themselves with further points as they went in at the interval with a slender 13-10 lead.

Fagerson, who had been in the wars in the first half, was replaced by Saracens backrower Andy Christie for the start of the second period.

Following his indiscipline, Atonio would have been hugely relieved to return to the fray with no further scoreline damage incurred by his side.

There was a sense that the failure to take advantage of the prop’s time in the sin bin might come back to bite them, but another penalty from Russell in the 59th minute opened up a six-point advantage and eased some of the tension among the home support.

Just as the hosts looked to have a good level of control, France turned the game in their favour in the 70th minute when Bielle-Biarrey raced on to his own kick over the top and touched down on the left. Ramos converted to put Les Bleus a point ahead.

The fullback then added a penalty in the 77th minute, ensuring the Scots would need a try to won the game. They momentarily thought they had it in the dying moments before the officials cut short their celebrations.

SCOTLAND: Harry Paterson; Kyle Rowe, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman for Turner (16-27 mins); Andy Christie for M Fagerson (h-t); Alec Hepburn for Schoeman (71); Sam Skinner for Gilchrist (74); Cameron Redpath for Jones (76). Not used: Elliot Millar-Mills, George Horne, Ben Healy.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud; Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peto Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Paul Gabrillagues; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Dorian Aldegheri for Bielle-Biarrey (37-48 mins) and for Atonio (57); Alexandre Roumat for Woki, Posolo Tuilagi for Gabrillagues, Julien Marchand for Mauvaka (all 48 mins); Nolann Le Garrec for Lucu, Paul Boudehent for Alldritt (both 49); Romain Taofifenua for Baille (57); Yoram Moefana for Danty (62).

Yellow card: Atonio (37 mins)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus).