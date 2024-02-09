Gerry Thornley: Top 14 and All-Ireland League have chance to shine outside of Six Nations

Toulouse's Antoine Dupont looks over the scrum during the Top 14 match between Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) and Aviron Bayonnais (Bayonne) at the Ernest-Wallon Stadium. Photograph: Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

There is rugby life, vibrant rugby life even, outside of the Six Nations, and that includes Six Nations weekends.

The Top 14 in France is a clear case in point, and more so than ever given Antoine Dupont is for once playing in a Toulouse jersey during the Championship rather than blue of France. And judging by his performance the day after Ireland’s win in Marseille when the French champions entertained Bayonne last Saturday evening, how les bleus missed him. And how Ireland didn’t!

Availing of a ball to ground as he does, Dupont reacted as if everybody else is in freeze frame and streaked away for Toulouse’s second try against. Better still was not just his charge down for their third try but the way he gathered the ball and in the same movement gave a no-look, one-handed pass behind his back for Pita Ahki to run in unopposed.

The French points’ system decrees that a team have to score three tries more than their opponents to earn an offensive bonus point. Ironically, it was as a result of Bayonne being beaten out the gate by Toulouse back in the 2006-07 season before scoring four late tries against a disinterested home side which prompted the change. But when Bayonne roared back to 39-26, and six tries to four, it was Dupont’s break which set up Toulouse’s bonus point try in over time.

Bordeaux-Begles were without a quintet of backs in the French squad and having been behind for much of the game away to Toulon, trailed by 32-30 when stealing an opposition lineout inside their own 22, then went wide and completed a 90-metre try thanks to the acceleration of Madosh Tambwe and the footwork and offloading of Tani Vili for Nicolas Depoortere to score. The Bordeaux-Begles backs coach Noel McNamara must have enjoyed that.

All told, 47 tries were scored in the seven Top 14 games, with packed houses everywhere, and not for the first time one wondered if the URC are missing a trick by not playing more often during the Six Nations window as used to be the case with the Pro14.

One ventures that Leo Cullen and the Leinster players wish this were the case. Many of their players are being afforded far less playing time than they had become accustomed to in previous seasons. For example, stalwarts such as Ross Molony and Rhys Ruddock have been fully fit but have been restricted to just 389 and 108 minutes this season respectfully.

The flip side of these blank weekends is that they have helped to further heighten standards in the Energia All-Ireland in recent seasons, which has also benefited from the demise of the unlamented British & Irish Cup for provincial ‘A’ teams.

Recent results, such as a rejuvenated Cork Constitution, in second place, beating leaders Clontarf 27-26 at home last time out in a cracker, have conspired to ensure that seven points covers the top five in the scramble for play-off places in Division 1A.

The AIL enjoys another rare day in the sun across the country at 2.30pm on Saturday given Ireland play Italy on Sunday, with every team having something to play for in Division 1A. Clontarf, first on 47 points, host Ballynahinch, in fifth on 40 points, at Castle Avenue this afternoon.

Con head to College Park to face bottom placed Dublin University, whose results belie how they’ve been playing by all accounts. As well as again starting their exciting UCC recruit James Taylor at outhalf, Con’s former Irish Under-20 loose-head Mark Donnelly again starts, as does Trinity’s Under-20 World Cup finalist Grand Slam winner, Paddy McCarthy (younger brother of Joe) at loose-head for his first start after a four-month absence.

Reigning champions Terenure, who have recovered after a slow start to move up to fourth in the table, host last season’s semi-finalists Young Munster, who are probably in must win territory if they are to reach the playoffs again.

Lansdowne, whose rejuvenation under Declan Fassbender has continued this season, sit third but travel to a Shannon side again featuring Munster academy number ‘8′ Daniel Okeke and who will be dangerous at home. A strong-looking UCD side, featuring several Leinster academy players, are at home to City of Armagh in a meeting of seventh and eighth.

St Mary’s have one foot back in the top flight after their remarkable comeback from 33-11 behind at half-time to beat Old Belvedere 35-33 at Ollie Campbell Park a fortnight ago opened up a 19-point lead in Division 1B.

Third-placed Garryowen host them on Saturday, and with four points covering second-placed Old Belvedere to Naas in seventh, there are some other important skirmishes in the fight for promotion playoff spots, not least Naas at home to Blackrock College and Old Belvedere at home to Highfield.

In Division 2B, Instonians will be seeking a remarkable 31st consecutive bonus point win in an Ulster derby away to Dungannon, while Wanderers and Corinthians look to maintain their pursuit at home to Malahide and Skerries.

There is rugby life outside the provinces too.