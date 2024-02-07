Brian Gleeson ruled out of Ireland U20s clash vs Italy

Ireland will be without number eight Brian Gleeson for Friday night’s Under-20 international against Italy at Musgrave Park (7.15pm) after the Tipperary man picked up a knock in the thrilling 37-31 victory over France in Aix-en-Provence. It is not thought to be too serious.

Gleeson, one of the team’s outstanding players in the opening match and a try scorer, will be replaced by Shannon’s Luke Murphy, who started on the bench in France. There are two other changes in the starting pack, Old Wesley hooker Stephen Smyth comes into the frontrow with Danny Sheahan, another try scorer in France, dropping to the replacements.

UCD’s Andrew Sparrow is injured so Jacob Boyd, a son of former Ulster prop Clem, comes in at tighthead prop, while Sale Sharks’ Patreece Bell is promoted to the matchday 23, as is Sean Edogbo, the UCC student, a younger brother of Munster secondrow Edwin. There are no changes to the backline.

Ireland: B O’Connor (UCC); F Treacy (Galwegians), W de Klerk (UCD), H Gavin (Galwegians), H McLaughlin (Lansdowne); J Murphy (Clontarf), O Coffey (Blackrock College); A Usanov (Clontarf); S Smyth (Old Wesley), J Boyd (QUB); A Spicer (UCD), E O’Connell (UL Bohemian, capt); J Hopes (QUB), B Ward (Ballynahinch), L Murphy (Shannon).

Replacements: D Sheahan (Cork Constitution), B Howard (Terenure College) P Bell (Sale Sharks), B Corrigan (Old Wesley), S Edogbo (UCC), T Brophy (Naas), S Naughton (Galway Corinthians), E Graham (Ballynahinch)