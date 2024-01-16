Evan O’Connell to captain Ireland Under-20 squad laden with pedigree

Ireland coach Richie Murphy has named a 31-man squad for the upcoming Under-20 Six Nations Championship that includes five players from last season’s group that won a Grand Slam and reached the Junior World Championship final in South Africa.

One of the returnees is secondrow Evan O’Connell, who has been named as captain. He is a son of former UL Bohs player Justin and a nephew of Ireland senior forwards’ coach, Paul. Outstanding number eight Brian Gleeson, Queen’s University student Joe Hopes, hooker Danny Sheahan and centre Hugh Gavin are also back from last year.

Gleeson has made eight senior appearances for Munster, Hopes made his Ulster senior debut in November, Sheahan is a nephew of former Ireland hooker Frankie, while Gavin played every minute of the Grand Slam campaign scoring three tries.

Munster academy player Ben O’Connor has made four appearances for Graham Rowntree’s senior side since his debut against the Dragons in November, and is likely to contest the full-back jersey with Hugo McLaughlin, brilliant in Gonzaga’s first ever Schools Senior Cup triumph last year. Both could play on the wing and in McLaughlin’s case at outside centre.

READ MORE

UCD’s Wilhelm de Klerk was a standout performer in Ireland’s friendly win against Italy at Belfield, while Oliver Coffey is a place-kicking, playmaking scrumhalf, who will have Tadhg Brophy, and Will Wootton, younger brother of former Munster player, Alex for competition. The 6ft 10ins ex-Belvedere College secondrow Alan Spicer will give Ireland size in the secondrow.

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy’s son Jack is a talented outhalf, while another former Pres Bray boy, Finn Treacy, is now in the Connacht academy. Speaking of family allegiances, Jacob Boyd is a son of former Ulster prop Clem, Byrn Ward is a son of former Ireland flanker Andy and brother of Sevens international Zac, while UCC’s Sean Edogbo is Munster secondrow Edwin’s younger brother.

Ireland's Jacob Boyd in action against Italy during an Under-20s development match - he is is a son of former Ulster prop Clem. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Former Ireland international outhalf Ian Keatley joins the coaching team taking over from Mark Sexton, now with the Connacht senior team, as backs’ coach. Willie Falloon (defence and lineout) and Aaron Dundon (scrum and contact) resume their roles from last season’s Six Nations.

Murphy said: “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations. We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment, and application.

“Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against France, which we know will be a big challenge first up. We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland Under-20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

Ireland travel to Aix-en-Provence for their opening game of the Six Nations against France, the side that beat them in last season’s World Cup final. They will face Italy, Wales, and Scotland at Musgrave Park, while on the fourth weekend of the tournament will travel to Bath to take on England.

Ireland Squad

Backs (14) – Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Will Wootton (Sale Sharks), Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian), Jack Murphy (Clontarf), Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians), Rory Ellerby (QUB), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), Finn Treacy (Galwegians), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Ben O’Connor (UCC).

Forwards (17) – Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Ben Howard (Terenure College), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Henry Walker (QUB), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley), Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks), Jacob Boyd (QUB), Andrew Sparrow (UCD), Joe Hopes (QUB), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian, capt), Alan Spicer (UCD), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Sean Edogbo (UCC), Josh Stevens (QUB), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen), Luke Murphy (Shannon).

Ireland Under-20 fixtures

Saturday, February 3rd: France v Ireland, Stade Maurice David (8.10pm, Irish time).

Friday, February 9th: Ireland v Italy, Musgrave Park (7.15)

Friday, February 23rd: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park (7.15)

Friday, March 8th: England v Ireland, Recreation Ground (7.15)

Friday, March 15th: Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park (7.0).