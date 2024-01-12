Champions Cup team news: Munster’s Peter O’Mahony returns for Toulon clash

Peter O’Mahony has been named in the Munster team to face RC Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol on Saturday (KO 3.15pm, live on TNT Sports).

Recovering from a spell out with a shoulder injury, O’Mahony joins Alex Nankivell (ankle) and Niall Scannell (groin) in returning from injury to start the game with six changes and two positional switches to the side that faced Connacht.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley return to the side in the halfbacks with John Ryan starting at tighthead prop.

Tom Ahern moves to the secondrow and Gavin Coombes starts at number eight with Tadhg Beirne captaining the side.

READ MORE

Fullback Simon Zebo and wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly line out together in an unchanged back three.

Nankivell and Antoine Frisch renew their midfield partnership as Casey and Crowley start together in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman, Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Scannell making his first competitive appearance of the campaign.

Ahern and Beirne start together in the engine room as O’Mahony makes his second appearance of the campaign in a back row that also includes John Hodnett and Coombes.

Joey Carbery returns from a wrist injury to take his place among the replacements. Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up. Brian Gleeson and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover. Conor Murray, Carbery and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

Oli Jager was unavailable for selection as he continues the return to play protocols.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

Leinster's James Lowe in training. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

James Lowe makes his first appearance of the season as Leinster have named their team to play Stade Français in the Champions Cup on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm, live on RTÉ2, TNT Sports 3).

Garry Ringrose captains the team for the first match between the two sides since the 2013 Amlin Challenge Cup Final, while Luke McGrath is in line to win his 200th cap for Leinster off the bench.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and Lowe named on the wings. Ringrose is joined by Robbie Henshaw in the centre, with Ciarán Frawley and Jamison Gibson-Park completing the backline.

There are two changes in the pack from the Sale win, with Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy returning to the starting XV.

Furlong joins Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan in an experienced frontrow, while Jason Jenkins partners McCarthy in the second row. Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris complete the backrow for the second European game in a row.

Among the replacements, Cian Healy is the only player named in the squad to have played in the last match between the sides.

McGrath made his Leinster debut against Dragons in May 2012, and to date has won a European Champions Cup in 2018, along with four PRO14 titles. He captained the side in the 2021 Final win over Munster.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Tommy O’Brien.

Connacht have named their starting team to play away to Lyon in the Champions Cup on Saturday (KO 1pm on TNT Sports)

Michael McDonald is handed his first Connacht start at scrumhalf, while Matthew Devine could make his Connacht debut with the Ballinasloe man named among the replacements.

Captain Jack Carty partners McDonald from outhalf, while Tom Daly and Tom Farrell are named at centre. Shayne Bolton will be hoping to continue his good run of form on the wing, with Andrew Smith and fullback JJ Hanrahan completing the back three.

The front row consists of Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier, while Darragh Murray and Joe Joyce are paired together in the second row. Sean Jansen returns from injury to start at number 8, with flankers Cian Prendergast and Jarrad Butler alongside them.

Connacht: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Smith, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty (capt), Michael McDonald; Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Denis Buckley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Matthew Devine, David Hawkshaw, Shane Jennings.

Dan McFarland has named his Ulster team to face French giants Toulouse in the Champions Cup on Saturday (KO 8pm, live on TNT Sports).

The front row sees one change from the URC victory against Leinster at the RDS Arena, as Steven Kitshoff, Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole start.

Packing behind them, Ireland international locks Kieran Treadwell and skipper Iain Henderson start in the secondrow.

The backrow sees one change, as Dave Ewers comes back into the starting line-up at blindside flanker and is joined by Sean Reffell, with Nick Timoney, who has scored five tries in his past three appearances for the province, at eight.

John Cooney and Billy Burns form the experienced halfback partnership, hoping to continue their fine form.

Jacob Stockdale, who is named on the left wing, will look to carry on where he left off at the RDS as he aims to continue his try-scoring form, with Rob Baloucoune retaining his spot on Ulster’s right wing.

James Hume returns from injury to partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre positions. Mike Lowry completes the backfield as he starts at fullback.

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Steven Kitshoff, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Dave Ewers, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, Al O’Connor, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, Will Addison.