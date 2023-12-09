Champions Cup live - Munster vs Bayonne

𝐉𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇



🏉 Munster Rugby ⚡️Aviron Bayonnais

⏰ 18h30

🏟 Thomond Park

📱 Live tweet

📺 beIN Sports 1



Bayonne have rotate heavily ahead of this clash. Once again, the issue of French teams prioritising the Top14 over Europe rears its head.

There’s no Australia fullback Reece Hodge, while regular outhalf Camille Lopez also is not in the matchday 23. From the team that beat Montpellier at home last week 11 players have dropped out, including hooker Giudicelli, locks Paulos and Ceyte, backrows Iturria and Cassiem.

There is a familiar face at scrumhalf where French international Maxime Machenaud starts.

It’s an interesting Munster team today. Despite looking to have taken over as the first choice 9, Craig Casey is on the bench as Conor Murray starts. Calvin Nash shifts from the wing to fullback, Shay McCarthy and Sean O’Brien are on the wings.

Up front, Ahern continues as blindside flanker and with Jean Kleyn and Edwin Edogbo injured, Fineen Wycherley starts at secondrow alongisde Tadhg Beirne, who is captain for the day. There’s no Diarmuid Barron, so Buckley starts at hooker.

There’s no secondrow cover outright on the bench given injuries, so Jack O’Donoghue lines out in the 19 shirt. Young outhalf Tony Butler continues to take up a bench spot with Joey Carbery a long time injury absentee.

One province followed by another, the Champions Cup action continues as Munster welcome Bayonne to Thomond Park. Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.