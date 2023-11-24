Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan return to Leinster XV but no Peter O’Mahony for Munster

Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw are set to start for Leinster for the first time this season. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

URC: Leinster vs Munster, Saturday November 25th, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 6.30pm, live on TG4

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan will make their return to the Leinster starting XV for this weekend’s clash with Munster, but there is no Peter O’Mahony for the visiting side.

O’Mahony, who this week stood down as captain of his province, misses out after picking up an injury in last weekend’s victory over the Stormers. Jack O’Donoghue is also unavailable after suffering an injury in the same game. Hooker Diarmuid Barron captains Munster in their first game since O’Mahony gave up the captaincy.

For Leinster, the return of Henshaw and Conan leaves James Lowe as their sole World Cup representative who is yet to appear in blue this season. Henshaw returns to his familiar centre pairing with Garry Ringrose as Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien make up an unchanged backthree from the side that beat the Scarlets last weekend.

Ross Byrne replaces Sam Prendergast at outhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park keeping his place at scrumhalf.

For the first time this season, Leinster have named their first choice frontrow trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan once again pairing up in the secondrow. Conan starts in an unfamiliar blindside flanker role with Caelan Doris at number eight and Josh van der Flier at openside.

On the bench, Leo Cullen has opted for a 6/2 split with Scott Penny providing additional forward cover alongside Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony and James Culhane. There is no room for Ryan Baird.

Ben Murphy and Ciarán Frawley are the replacement backs.

For Munster, Simon Zebo makes his first appearance of the season as one of six changes to the side that beat the Stormers. He starts at fullback meaning Shane Daly moves to the wing while Calvin Nash once again lines out on the opposite flank. Antoine Frisch remains at 13 but Rory Scannell comes into the side at 12 in place of new signing Alex Nankivell. Jack Crowley and Craig Casey are the halfbacks.

In the forwards, Stephen Archer is set to become the province’s most capped player of all time when he makes his 269th appearance at tighthead. Skipper Barron and Jeremy Loughman join him in the frontrow. Behind them, Jean Kleyn starts for the first time since returning from his World Cup-winning exploits as Tadhg Beirne partners him in the secondrow.

The Munster team is in 🤩



6⃣ changes as Diarmuid Barron captains the side with Zebo, Rory Scannell, Archie, JK & Tom Ahern all starting.



Archie becomes our most-capped player of all-time on his 269th Munster appearance.



Click the pic for full details.#LEIvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 24, 2023

With no O’Mahony or O’Donoghue, Tom Ahern starts at six for the first time for the province. John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes join him in the backrow.

Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler and Shay McCarthy make up the bench, Munster opting for a more traditional split of five forwards and three backs.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (co-capt), Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (co-capt); Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Ciarán Frawley, Scott Penny.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.