Sharks look vulnerable but bounce required of Connacht after recent defeat

South Africa's Lukhanyo Am is described as 'hungry to play' following recovery from injury. Photograph: EPA

URC: Sharks v Connacht,

Kings Park, Durban,

Saturday, 3pm Irish time,

Live RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1

Ben Healy’s last-ditch drop-goal ended Connacht’s unbeaten start to the season last Saturday and denied them a four-way share of the leadership atop the URC table in the season’s teething stages, and the Sharks look unusually vulnerable. But appearances can be deceptive.

The South Africans prop up the table following four defeats from their four-week trek to four European countries in a demanding start to their season. Siya Kolisi has moved on, and all but one of their World Cup-winning contingent are still unavailable, including Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch (who both could be out for months), Ox Nche and Eben Etzebeth.

The losses to Munster, Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre were compounded by lock Hyron Andrews and number eight George Cronje incurring four-week suspensions after a red card and citing in their 12-10 defeat in Parma.

Former Irish forwards coach John Plumtree, who returned to the helm earlier this year, admitted, “it was a disappointing tour”. But he added: “When I came in, I knew there would be no overnight fix, but what I can promise our fans is we will do everything we can to get things right and do this jersey proud again.”

Amid all the grim news, Springboks’ centre and sometime captain Lukhanyo Am has been released and plays his first game since suffering a knee injury in the World Cup warm-up win over Argentina in Buenos Aires last August, and according to Sharks assistant coach Joey Mongalo, is “hungry to play”.

Akin to the Sharks, Connacht are still without the injured duo of Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, meaning Finlay Bealham is their only returning international as Peter Wilkins makes eight changes to the starting line-up.

Denis Buckley also returns to the frontrow, while Oisín Dowling and Joe Joyce are both recalled to the second row, Colm Reilly and JJ Hanrahan form a new half-back pairing, and Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell are reunited for a fourth time in midfield, with Byron Ralston reverting to the wing.

“Any game away in South Africa is a massive challenge, and we will be coming up against a highly motivated Sharks team who will relish playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season,” admitted Wilkins.

Connacht lost 41-21 on their only previous visit to Kings Park in April last year. Away wins are hard to come by in this competition, not least in South Africa, and it’s instructive that despite the Sharks’ standing, Paddy Power make them six-point favourites.

SHARKS: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Francois Venter (capt), Aphiwe Dyantyi; Curwin Bosch, Cameron Wright; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dylan Richardson, Coenie Oosthuizen; Corne Rahl, Emile van Heerden; James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: Daniel Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Hanro Jacobs, Jeandre Labuschagne, Tinotenda Mavesere, Zee Mkhabela, Boeta Chamberlain, Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Colm Reilly; Denis Buckley, Tadhg McElroy, Finlay Bealham; Oisín Dowling, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver (capt), Seán O’Brien.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, John Porch.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)