Leinster welcome back raft of first-teamers for visit of Scarlets

Venue: RDS. Kick-off: 7.35pm. On TV: Live on Premier Sports.

The Rugby World Cup recedes a little further into the background this weekend as Leinster welcome back a raft of Irish frontliners for this round five game. Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who all started that heartbreaking defeat by the All Blacks five weeks ago, make their seasonal debuts for the province, as do James Ryan, sidelined that night, and Ronan Kelleher, who was a replacement in Paris.

Among all this experienced firepower, last season’s star turn in Ireland’s Under-20 campaign, Sam Prendergast, makes his first start at the RDS in the post-Johnny Sexton era.

Ryan and Ringrose have been named as co-captains, although presumably the former will communicate with referee Hollie Davidson.

“The way the game unfolds James is closer to the action generally than your ‘13′ would ordinarily be,” said Leo Cullen.

“I see actually a few teams across the competition have named co-captains as well. I don’t know if we’re starting a trend or following a trend.”

“I think they live and breathe what it is to be a top-end professional player on and off the field. They’re hugely respected within the group and hopefully it will elevate both their games to the next level as well.”

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dwayne Peel makes 10 changes in personnel from the side that lost at home to the Lions last week, with centre Johnny Williams returning from a hamstring issue. The 24-year-old former Welsh 7s winger Tomi Lewis, who has rejoined from the Jersey Reds, and 21-year-old former Loughborough University outhalf Charlie Titcombe, a sub in their four games to date, are handed their first URC starts.

Cullen pointed to the insider knowledge both Peel and attack coach Jared Payne would have from their time with Ulster.

“I suppose their DNA is to play an attacking brand of rugby. They’re a team we’ve struggled against over the years. At different points, jaypurs, when I think back to it,” added Cullen, no doubt with the 2017 Pro 12 semi-final defeat at the RDS in mind.

But the Scarlets have lost on five subsequent visits to Dublin, while Leinster have won the last four meetings, with an average winning margin of 30 points in the last three, as they seek a fourth bonus point win on the spin.

Tadhg Furlong also returns on a bench which features the experience of Dan Sheehan, Ross Molony and Ross Byrne, as well as a potential debutant in Irish Under-20s scrumhalf Fintan Gunne.

The show goes on.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (co-capt), Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (co-capt), Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ross Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Tomi Lewis, Jonathan Davies (capt), 12 Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Charlie Titcombe, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Shaun Evans, Harri O’Connor, Alex Craig, Jac Price, Ben Williams, Teddy Leatherbarrow, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Steff Thomas, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Iwan Shenton, Archie Hughes, Ioan Nicholas, Scott Williams.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU).