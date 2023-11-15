‘Oiled up’ Finlay Bealham ready to hit the road again as Connacht head to South Africa

Fresh from Ireland’s World Cup, Finlay Bealham is back on the road again, heading with Connacht to South Africa “oiled up” and “ready to go again”.

The Ireland prop, who had been “living out of hotels and bags since June”, has spent the last few weeks since his return to the Sportsground “being a brilliant husband” to wife Sarah before flying out for Connacht’s URC fixtures with the Sharks and top-of-the-table Bulls.

“These tours away, granted it’s two weeks, are really valuable for connecting with the group and building strong relationships. Last year the results were not what we wanted, but I thought as a group, we got stronger, and that carried us through to having a good end to the season. No doubt we will connect really well over the next few weeks,” he says.

Connacht, in fifth spot in the BKT United Rugby Championship, are a single point behind a crowded top three, led by the Bulls. Thus Bealham’s return to timely for a difficult assignment against a side that ran up a 63-21 win over Scarlets in their only home fixture to date.

READ MORE

“The South African teams have really added massively to the competition, and you know what they bring, enormous physicality. What they do is incredible – they are up their with the best.

“Scrum-wise they are disruptive, no matter which South African team you are playing, and I know the boys have really liked that challenge and it’s an exciting one for us. Both Sharks and Bulls are extremely strong in that area, and it’s also an area we pride ourselves on, so it should be a good battle.”

The 32-year-old, whether a starter or replacement, says both are equally important, particularly when the South Africans “bring on their reserve front row who are at another level”.

“I’ve been on the bench a lot more than I have started, but I have always felt the role, when I have come on, is really important – more often than not you have to navigate through the end game.

“On the bench you can get a gauge where the game is at and how you can influence things when you do come on, so they are two really important roles.”

[ Connacht lose Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki to injury ]

Back in Galway now for three weeks “having let the body heal” while getting a break “off the beaten-track”, the versatile prop, who can play both sides of the scrum, says it was important to come back fresher and ready to go.

Having enjoyed a 97 per cent tackle success in his four World Cup appearances, Bealham returned to full training at the Sportsground last week, which “felt like the first day of school”.

“I was on a strength and conditioning programme to integrate me back in slowly. It’s nice to get the body oiled up, ready to go again. I’ve had a good week, got some good rugby and scrum stuff under my belt, and I’m feeling really good. I’m looking forward to heading to South Africa. It has been a really refreshing break, and it’s fortunate I have an understanding wife, who knows I can just go – evaporate.”