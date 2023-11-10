Leinster welcome back five members of Ireland’s World Cup squad for Dragons trip

Dan Sheehan captains Leinster as one of five returnees from Ireland’s World Cup squad included in the starting XV for Sunday’s trip to take on the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

Ross Byrne starts at outhalf as Jimmy O’Brien, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird all return to the side. All told, Leo Cullen has made eight changes to the starting XV after last weekend’s victory over Edinburgh.

Ben Murphy and Byrne form a new-look halfback pairing, Thomas Clarkson packs down alongside Sheehan and Jack Boyle in the frontrow, McCarthy replaces Ross Molony at lock while Baird and Will Connors are the new faces in the backrow as James Culhane keeps his place at number eight.

Charlie Ngatai and Jamie Osborne once again form the centre pairing while Tommy O’Brien and Ciarán Frawley keep their places in the backthree alongside Jimmy O’Brien.

The return of Clarkson at tighthead, his first appearance since the round one defeat to Glasgow, sees Michael Ala’alatoa drop to the bench. Lee Barron, Max Deegan, Cormac Foley and Harry Byrne also move to the replacements having started in recent weeks. Paddy McCarthy and Rob Russell join them on the bench.

Meanwhile Connacht have also made eight changes to their starting XV ahead of a trip to Edinburgh on Saturday night. Hooker Tadhg McElroy and backrown Sean O’Brien will make their first starts for the province while centre Tom Daly and wing John Porch will make their seasonal bows. Porch’s inclusion sees Byron Ralston shift to outside centre where he will partner Daly; the in-form Cathal Forde drops out of the 23.

Jack Carty once again captains the side as he partners Caolin Blade at halfback.

Peter Dooley comes in at loosehead to form a frontrow trio with McElroy and Jack Aungier, while brothers Niall and Darragh Murray start at lock. Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver join O’Brien in the backrow.

JJ Hanrahan is fit again as he takes up a spot on the bench alongside David Hawkshaw. Sam Illo is set to make his first appearance of the season after being named among the replacements.