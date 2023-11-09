Munster and Ireland wing Andrew Conway retires aged 32 due to knee injury

Munster and Ireland wing Andrew Conway has retired due to a knee injury.

Conway, aged 32, has been advised to hang up his boots by medical staff after a career which saw him earn 30 Ireland caps alongside 150 appearances for Munster. His last match in professional rugby came during Munster’s season-opening win over the Sharks last month. Conway crossed in the 64th minute to notch both the bonus point score and his 50th try in a red jersey, leaving him third in the province’s all-time scoring charts.

He had previously missed all of last season after sustaining a knee injury.

A former pupil of Blackrock College, Conway started his career with his native Leinster, playing 42 times before moving to Munster in 2013. He debuted for Ireland four years later against England in the 2017 Six Nations, coming on as a half-time replacement for Keith Earls. Conway won a Triple Crown with Ireland in 2022 and was a member of the squad that secured a first series victory in Australia since 1979.

He was also a member of the 2010 Ireland Under-20s squad that won the Six Nations.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been coached by some fantastic people,” said Conway upon announcing his retirement. “Thank you all. In particular to Felix Jones for showing me the way, Andy Farrell for having such belief in me and Graham Rowntree for your support in these tough times.

“To my teammates from my first Leinster cap in 2010 all the way to my last Munster cap last month. It was an honour to go to battle with you all. I’m more grateful than words can express.

Thank you to all those in Blackrock College, Blackrock College RFC and Leinster Rugby for giving me my first opportunities in the game.

And the Munster Try of the Season, with a whopping 69% of the vote, goes to....Andrew Conway's stunning solo effort against Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-final!



Go on, have one more look! #SUAF🔴 pic.twitter.com/hK9vsBkv5u — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) June 11, 2018

“My love for Munster goes back to the 2006 European Cup final in Cardiff with my Dad. I’ll never forget walking into the stadium to see it full of red jerseys, the cameras panning to O’Connell street in Limerick… it was always Munster. To play for this great club was the best decision I ever made. Thank you to all the Munster supporters that embraced me as one of your own!

“Lastly, I’ll miss the big days in red and green but not as much as the daily pursuit and shared team goal of reaching our potential.

“I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m very excited to take all the learnings from the last 14 years into the next chapter.”

“Along with being outstanding on the field, he is such an important part of the group off the field and a person who contributed so much to this province.” said Munster head coach Graham Rowntree.

“He was a huge fans’ favourite and just an incredibly talented player who you could always rely on. He worked tirelessly to get back playing and I was delighted to see him score his 50th Munster try on his 150th appearance against Sharks last month.

“A brilliant professional, he has been a pleasure to work with and I know he is going to go on and enjoy more success in whatever he chooses to do next.

“We wish Andy and his family all the best.”