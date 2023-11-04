URC: Seven-try Munster hammer the Dragons at Musgrave Park

URC: Munster 45 Dragons 14

Munster captain Jack O’Donoghue said this seven tries to two win over a depleted Dragons side was the perfect response to a poor performance from the URC champions in Treviso last weekend.

Graham Rowntree’s men, despite missing most of their Irish internationals, bossed matters throughout at Musgrave Park.

“It’s a really good bounce-back from last weekend. We were really disappointed with a lot of the mistakes we made last weekend on the road so to come back here to Musgrave Park and put in that performance is good,” said O’Donoghue.

Munster dominated from the outset and were well on their way to victory when Calvin Nash crossed for their third try after just 23 minutes.

Dragons, who came to Cork without 20 players, including seven Welsh internationals who were on duty in Cardiff against the Barbarians, suffered another blow after just two minutes when fullback Angus O’Brien went off injured.

That forced scrumhalf Rhodri Williams to go to fullback where he did well but the Newport side could do little as Munster soared ahead after a couple of early chances were not taken.

Calvin Nash, after being released by new signing Alex Nankivell, set up Rory Scannell for the opening try after 15 minutes as academy outhalf Tony Butler, starting his first URC game, added the conversion from the left.

Nankivell and Tom Ahern provided the support as Gavin Coombes drove over after 19 minutes before Nash sprinted down the left to score their third as the Dragons were again cut open.

Butler, hardly helped by referee Sam Grove-White counting down the clock in the absence of it being shown on the big screen, narrowly missed the conversion.

The superb Calvin Nash gets on the end of a Jack Crowley grubber kick for his second and Munster's seventh try. pic.twitter.com/fgBtiEdsl9 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 4, 2023

Dragons, to their credit, regrouped and finished the half strongly. Williams produced some strong running from deep and a superb chip from replacement scrumhalf Dane Blacker was collected and finished by Welsh U-20 skipper Ryan Woodman. Will Reed’s conversion from the left made it 17-7 at the break.

A patient build-up produced the bonus point try after 48 minutes with Edwin Edogbo making inroads before his equally promising lock partner Tom Ahern stretched to score for the second week in a row. Butler converted to make it 24-7 and really all that remained to be decided was the margin of victory.

They pushed on from there with Craig Casey scoring before 19-year old Brian Gleeson from Tipperary got his first try for Munster on an evening when so many emerging players impressed, not least the second row of Edogbo and Ahern.

Former Cork minor and U-20 All-Ireland Ben O’Connor came on to make his Munster debut and they finished in style when man-of-the-match Nash scored after a grubber from Jack Crowley, who had just come on for the impressive Butler, popped up nicely for him.

The only downside was an injury to Nash in scoring and they also conceded a try in the final play to replacement prop Aki Seiuli but this was an impressive showing in Cork from the champions.

MUNSTER: S Daly; S O’Brien, A Nankivell, R Scannell, C Nash; T Butler, C Casey; K Ryan, D Barron, J Ryan; E Edogbo, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: P Patterson for Casey (55 mins), B Gleeson for Edogbo (55), S Buckley for Barron (64), B O’Connor for Daly (64), J Crowley for Butler (67), R Quinn for O’Donoghue (69), M Donnelly for K Ryan (70), S Archer for J Ryan (70)

DRAGONS: A O’Brien; C Baldwin, S Hughes (capt), J Dixon, A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams; R Jones, B Roberts, L Yendle; J Davies, G Nott; R Woodman, J Benjamin, T Basham.

Replacements: D Blacker for O’Brien (2 mins), E Rosser for Baldwin (55), N Evans for Yendle (64), B Langton-Cryer for Nott (64), A Seiuli for Jones (67), B Coghlan for Roberts (67), A Owen for Reed (68), G Young for Benjamin (73), Yendle for Evans (77).

Referee: San Grove-White (Scotland).