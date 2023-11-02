Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes retires from officiating

Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes has announced his retirement from officiating.

Barnes, whose international refereeing career spanned 17 years and 111 tests, a record, has revealed that Saturday’s clash between New Zealand and South Africa was his final outing. He has stepped away to “concentrate on new ventures,” according to a World Rugby statement.

“My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies and birthday parties,” said Barnes.

“My wife, Polly, has sacrificed more than anyone so that I have been able to achieve some of my personal goals. While I have been away most weekends and for decent chunks of the year, she has had to juggle being an amazing mum with two active children, along with holding down a hugely successful career of her own.

READ MORE

“I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game.

[ Owen Doyle: It is not possible to blame Wayne Barnes for Ireland’s defeat ]

“It’s been an incredible journey.”

Barnes holds a number of records for international referees, including the most Tests (111), most World Cup tournaments (five) and matches (27), most matches refereed in an individual World Cup (six) and the most Six Nations matches (26) across 17 championships from 2007-23. He was also in charge 13 Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship matches.

“Wayne’s ability to read and understand the game is second to none,” said World Rugby high performance 15s match officials manager Joël Jutge. “He also embodies the passion, professionalism and dedication that was at the heart of a superb team of match officials at Rugby World Cup 2023.

“He is a credit to refereeing, a role model for those looking to pick up the whistle and has played a huge role in advancing match officiating standards on and off the field. I would like to wish Wayne. Polly and the family the very best for the next chapter.”