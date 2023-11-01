Munster’s Antoine Frisch ready to play outhalf if needed against Dragons

Centre Antoine Frisch says he’s ready to answer an outhalf SOS if Munster need him to slot in at No 10 for their URC clash with the Dragons at Musgrave Park on Saturday (5.15).

The 27-year-old played outhalf coming through the ranks in his native France and is ready to step up if needed, with Jack Crowley not back from Rugby World Cup duty and Joey Carbery nursing a hand injury.

Frisch, part of the Emerging Ireland squad that went to South Africa early last season, played at outhalf for the Barbarians against Samoa in Brive in August when his former Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam was in charge.

Academy player Tony Butler and experienced centre Rory Scannell could slot in at outhalf next Saturday if needed when Munster take on the Dragons, but Frisch says he’s ready to step up if needed.

“There’s Tony Butler who is fit to go and Rory Scannell is obviously very experienced in that position, but whatever the team needs, if someone goes down, I can cover, no problem,” said Frisch.

Munster's Alex Nankivell. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Frisch, who grew up in Paris, is a versatile player who came through the ranks at Massy, Stade Francais and Rouen, playing in either centre position, outhalf or fullback, before Lam brought him to Bristol.

He enjoyed a superb first season with Munster last year, linking up with Malakai Fekitoa, although by the time the Kiwi made his mark he was on his way out the door to Benetton. Frisch made 19 appearances, all but one of them starting at outside centre, during that campaign which ended with the URC success.

Now Frisch is set to partner another New Zealander this season, with Alex Nankivell making his first two appearances off the bench against the Sharks and Benetton.

“He came in and straight away you can see the quality on both sides of the ball, in ‘D’ it’s his defensive reads and also in attack he scans really well, he’s always making good decisions,” added Frisch.

“I really enjoyed playing with him on the weekend when he came on so yes, very easy to play with him, very similar to Mala last year. He’s quality.

“Maybe we just need some minutes, just to get those connections, but he’s fit in so seamlessly since he’s arrived. I reckon it will be a very, very fast transition.”