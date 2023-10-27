URC team news: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi to debut for Sharks after returning from four-year doping ban

Aphiwe Dyantyi plays his first game for the Sharks this weekend against Leinster after returning from a four-year doping ban. Photo: Dave Winter/Getty Images

Aphiwe Dyantyi is set for a debut for the Sharks after being named on the bench for his side’s visit to take on Leinster at the RDS on Saturday evening. Dyantyi, the wing with 13 caps for the Springboks, signed for the Durban-based franchise during the summer after completing a four-year doping ban.

Dyantyi, who was named the 2018 World Rugby breakthrough player of the year award, denied any wrongdoing at the time.

As for Leinster, they welcome back their first World Cup returnee, Samoa’s Michael Ala’alatoa, for the round two United Rugby Championship clash as they seek to avoid losing the opening two matches of a league campaign for the first time since 2003. Last weekend’s defeat to Glasgow saw an inexperienced quartet of Leinster props suffer a baptism of fire, conceding five scrum penalties.

Leo Cullen and co have responded by bringing Ala’alatoa back in at tighthead as one of five changes to the starting XV. Among the replacements is a fillip for the club game, Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan covering hooker after only joining up with the Leinster squad this week.

READ MORE

Harry Byrne is given another go at outhalf and may well be instructed to implement a tactical shift as Leinster reverted away from the kicking game that served them well last season. The Glasgow defeat saw Leinster kick 11.1 per cent of possession for 157 total metres, down significantly from last year’s averages of 17.9 per cent and 462m.

Ulster were also victims of a scrum demolition last weekend and have duly responded by bringing back an international tighthead of their own. Tom O’Toole is allowed to return after post-World Cup time off. Elsewhere in the pack, Alan O’Connor returns from injury in a bid to bolster a lineout that was just sixth in the league for accuracy last week.

The Bulls, this weekend’s visitors to Ravenhill’s new artificial pitch, had the most lineout steals in round one.

Back home at last! 😍



The Ulster team to take on @BlueBullsRugby at Kingspan Stadium this Sunday! 🔥



🎟️ | https://t.co/6OhL6XfTbh pic.twitter.com/xUYAyk0k88 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 27, 2023

After their impressive opening victory, Munster have only made two changes ahead of their visit to Benetton on Sunday. Calvin Nash replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, while John Hodnett’s inclusion at backrow points to the impending battle of the breakdown. Hodnett, a jackal specialist, played a big role in Munster being the league’s second best side for turnovers last year, Benetton just behind in third.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Benetton in Round 2 of the URC in Italy on Sunday 💪



Paddy Patterson is set for his first appearance since March while Seán O'Brien is in line for his debut 🙌



Click the pic below for full details.#MUNvSHA #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 27, 2023

In arguably the tie of the round, Connacht host Glasgow after both sides had impressive victories to open up their campaign. Pete Wilkins has made just two changes, bringing in Tiernan O’Halloran and Niall Murray as Connacht look for their sixth home league win on the bounce.

In terms of the match-up, last season Glasgow shrugged off more defenders in contact than any other team (202). The side which was most regularly bumped off tackles? Connacht, with 156.

URC provincial fixtures

Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors, Saturday October 28th, 3pm kick-off, the Sportsground, live on TG4

Leinster vs Sharks, Saturday October 28th, 4.55pm kick-off, the RDS, live on RTÉ 2

Benetton vs Munster, Sunday October 29th, 2pm kick-off, Stadio Monigo, live on RTÉ 2

Ulster vs Bulls, Sunday October 29th, 5pm kick-off, Kingspan Stadium, live on TG4 and BBC NI

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp

Irish Times Whatsapp logo