Cian Healy picks up shoulder issue to further deplete Leinster’s frontrow stocks

Leinster’s frontrow stocks have been dealt a blow with the news that Cian Healy has picked up a shoulder injury and will be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.
The loosehead missed out on Ireland’s recent World Cup campaign due to a foot injury picked up in the warm-up matches, but was close to a return to action for his province. However, a shoulder issue picked up in training last week saw him miss the URC opener to Glasgow and has been deemed serious enough to warrant a prolonged absence.
The news comes as a blow as Leinster’s inexperienced frontrow struggled as the province began their domestic campaign with a heavy defeat away in Scotstoun. The scrum was a particular area of concern, as experienced Glasgow, Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Zander Fagerson played a significant role in winning his side a number of set-piece penalties.
Leinster welcome South African side the Sharks to the RDS on Saturday evening.
During Sunday’s defeat, Leinster had the inexperienced Jack Boyle starting at loosehead while 20-year-old Paddy McCarthy made his provincial debut off the bench. Both props have had success at junior level as members of Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning squads in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Elsewhere, hooker John McKee awaits further assessment of a hamstring injury picked up in Glasgow before a decision is made on his fitness. Luke McGrath is in the same situation after picking up a knee issue.
In better injury news, Clontarf backrow Martin Moloney has returned to training after a lengthy absence with a knee injury. Moloney has been out since suffering a serious ACL injury during a victory over the Scarlets almost 12 months ago.
Michael Milne is still recovering from a shoulder injury, though the province says he is in the final stages of his rehabilitation, while Ed Byrne and Alex Soroka remain unavailable for this weekend with a hamstring and foot injury respectively.
Meanwhile Munster are giving three players until later in the week before making a decision on their fitness for the weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Treviso, Calvin Nash, Fionn Gibbins and new signing Seán O’Brien all remain doubts.
Nash was a late scratch from Saturday’s win over the Sharks while Gibbons picked up a facial injury in that match. O’Brien had previously been ruled out with a thigh problem.
Simon Zebo (foot), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (thigh), Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) and Paddy Patterson (knee) all continue to rehab and won’t feature this weekend.
Connacht have just one injury concern after their round one win over Ospreys, though it is a significant one. Outhalf Jack Carty sustained a facilal laceration during the game that required a visit to hospital. Head coach Pete Wilkins has said it is likely Carty will miss “a week or two.”