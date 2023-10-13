Marcus Smith in at fullback for England against Fiji with George Ford dropped

World Cup quarter-final: England v Fiji, Stade de Marseille, Sunday, 4.0 Irish time – Live on RTÉ 2

Marcus Smith has been named to start at fullback for England’s World Cup quarter-final against Fiji while Steve Borthwick has also dropped George Ford from the XV and installed Owen Farrell at outhalf for Sunday’s game in Marseilles.

Smith has just one start in the No 15 jersey to his name for club or country – against Chile in the pool stages – but Borthwick has rolled the dice against Fiji and as a result Freddie Steward, who has started 29 of the last 30 matches, drops out of the squad entirely.

Ford, meanwhile, moves to the bench despite excelling for England in the tournament so far. He is England’s top scorer with 41 points and was named man of the match against Argentina and Japan but, with Farrell reverting to the No 10 jersey, Ford must make do with a place among the replacements.

Smith’s selection is a cause for excitement given how he has taken to his new role. It was the defence coach, Kevin Sinfield, who suggested he play at fullback during the summer and he impressed in cameos against Ireland and Fiji in the World Cup warm-ups as well as against Japan in the pool stages. Against Chile he formed a 10-15 dual playmaker axis with Farrell and Borthwick has turned to that combination again for Sunday’s encounter with the Pacific islanders.

Elsewhere in the backline, Alex Mitchell continues at scrumhalf while Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant reprise their centre partnership – the latter moving in from the wing – and Elliot Daly returns to the side. Jonny May keeps his place on the other wing.

Borthwick has named an unchanged pack so Ellis Genge, Jamie George – who played all 80 minutes against Samoa – and Dan Cole continue, with Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum again forming the secondrow. Courtney Lawes is at blindside with Tom Curry continuing at openside and Ben Earl at number eight.

On the bench, Joe Marler, Theo Dan and Kyle Sinckler provide frontrow cover while George Martin and Billy Vunipola are again among the replacements. Danny Care is the back-up scrumhalf and Ford and Ollie Lawrence complete the bench.

“The knock-out stages of any Rugby World Cup are always full of excitement and keen anticipation for our supporters both at home and here in France. This will be no different,” said Borthwick. “The players cannot wait for this Sunday’s quarter-final against Fiji.

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be. However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to the special atmosphere [in] Marseilles, where we started our campaign back in September with a win against Argentina. I have said it before, but it is right that I say it again, our supporters contributed to a very special night on that occasion, and I have no doubt it will be another memorable evening this Sunday.”

ENGLAND: Marcus Smith; Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.