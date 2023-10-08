Argentina into Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after edging Japan in Nantes thriller

Argentina's Santiago Chocobares breaks clear to score a try against Japan during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match in Nantes. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Japan 27 Argentina 39

Wing Mateo Carreras scored three tries as Argentina beat Japan 39-27 on Sunday to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals where they will face Wales.

The Pumas got off to a flying start with a try after 67 seconds by centre Santiago Chocobares in a piercing run through the defence, but Japan pulled level at 7-7 midway through the first half after secondrow Amato Fakatava’s try near the posts.

Argentina went ahead again when Carreras ended a counter-attack with a try in the corner while Japan flanker Pieter Labuschagne was in the sin bin for a head high tackle.

However, with Emiliano Boffelli having missed that conversion and a prior penalty, the Japanese moved to within a point, 15-14 down, at halftime with their second breakaway try from scrumhalf Naoto Saito.

Carreras scored his second try early in the second half and his third after the Japanese had pulled back to within two points, including a fine drop goal by fullback Lomano Lemeki, and after Boffelli had gone over for the Pumas and replacement back Jone Naikabula for Japan.