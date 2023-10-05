Scotland aware of Paul O’Connell’s influence and expecting a tough lineout battle

Forwards coach Paul O’Connell will be hoping for the Irish lineout to improve in this weekend's Pool B clash with Scotland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel has clear memories of when he played against Paul O’Connell. The former Border Reivers and Melrose forward faced the former Ireland and Munster secondrow throughout his career, enough, at least, to know what kind of character he faces, when the pair go head to head again this weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

“Yeah, yeah I have played against him and coached against him over the last three years as well,” says Dalziel. “He was a fantastic player, one of the best players I played against. A very hard, aggressive edge but excellent around the set piece, a great leader. I felt he got better as he got older as well, for the Lions and for Ireland. He’s a hugely respected ex-player and captain of Ireland and he’s doing a great job coaching them as well.”

Dalziel knows too that O’Connell’s reputation as a standout secondrow in world rugby has carried into his forwards coaching job with the Ireland team. This weekend with the set piece certain to be an area of conflict, Ireland will hope the problems that surfaced against South Africa are a thing of the past, while Scotland are also aware that their lineout will be an area Ireland will severely test.

When the sides met in the Six Nations, Ireland openside flanker Josh van der Flier stepped in to play hooker after a series of injuries. The World Rugby Player of the Year was forced to throw into the lineout when Dan Sheehan went off for an early HIA but failed to return to the field, while his replacement Ronan Kelleher was an early casualty in the second half with a shoulder problem.

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier stepped in to play hooker during his team's Six Nations win over Scotland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“There’s no doubt in the three years I’ve been involved, the two games we’ve had at home we’ve had poor days at the office,” says Dalziel of Scotland’s lineout. “Not based all on what Ireland have brought to the party, a lot is just simple skill execution from us. The recent one we’d a couple of malfunctions early in the game but went on to statistically have a better day. We took four (lineouts) off them in that game as well. I know they had to move seven to hooker etc and change their tactics but we’ve got to rise to that occasion.

“He (O’Connell) will be looking at areas in their game that haven’t been as good as it had been going previously. So, both teams will be looking to get the best set piece performances this weekend and he will play a big part in that.”

Dalziel believes Scotland are motivated “to deliver something special” at the Paris venue in the knowledge that they are now playing “knockout rugby in a World Cup”. Scotland’s entire strategy for the pool phase of the tournament was to be placed in a position where their final match was one of consequence, a game that could earn a place in the quarterfinal.

“All we wanted to do is arrive at the last game with a chance to progress,” says Dalziel. “We’ve arrived there and we have to fully embrace it and give our best performance of this tournament. There’s a lot of pressure, but there seems to be a real spring in the step. It is a real opportunity for us.”

Dalziel believes the Scotland players and staff “know the quality we have” but also that they must win on Saturday to “earn the respect” they believe they deserve in the rugby world. To do that, head coach Gregor Townsend and those around him must select the right set of players to face a side they know very well.

“We know their (Ireland’s) game,” says Dalziel. “We play a lot against them domestically. We know the strengths of the lads at Leinster and a lot of stuff transfers into that Ireland team and Ireland performances. The guys at Edinburgh and Glasgow play against that regularly during the domestic season.”

There is quiet satisfaction that Scotland have positioned themselves for a swing at Ireland. A puncher’s chance of landing is their hope.

“We’ve got to get the selection right. We’ve got to get the performance and combinations right,” says Dalziel.

Just what O’Connell is telling Ireland.