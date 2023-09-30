Argentina beat spirited Chile in first all-South American Rugby World Cup contest

Argentina outhalf Nicolas Sanchez during his team's Rugby World Cup Pool D win over Chile at the Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes. Photograph: Getty Images

Argentina 59 Chile 5

Nicolas Sanchez marked his 100th Test appearance by contributing 20 points as Argentina stayed on course for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a 59-5 win over Chile in Nantes.

Outhalf Sanchez went over for a superb early solo try in the corner and kicked 15 further points to help lift Argentina up to third in Pool D after registering a 40th straight win over their South American neighbours.

The Pumas scored eight converted tries and now face a showdown with Japan on October 8th in their bid to finish second in the group behind England.

Michael Cheika’s side had reignited their World Cup hopes by beating Samoa 19-10 after their opening defeat to England and this first World Cup meeting between two South American nations was a must-win match.

Sanchez became only the second Pumas player to reach 100 caps for his country after Sale hooker Agustin Creevy and both players played key roles against Chile.

The Brive outhalf followed up his early try with a penalty and converted first-half tries from flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and Creevy.

Pumas winger Rodrigo Isgro was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Rodrigo Fernandez and returned for the second half.

Chile, beaten in all 39 previous encounters between the two nations, had lost to Japan, Samoa and England in their first three group matches, but they competed gamely.

After Argentina fullback Martin Bogado’s converted try early in the second half extended his side’s lead to 31-0, Chile hooker Augusto Bohme barged over, but his score was ruled out for a forward pass.

Isgro powered over to touchdown and Gonzalez’s second try of the match – both converted by Sanchez – made it 45-0 with 12 minutes left.

Chile were rewarded for their battling spirit by Tomas Dussaillant’s close-range try, which was greeted by one of the biggest cheers of the match.

Ignacio Ruiz and Santiago Carreras both went over for converted tries for Argentina in the closing stages, with Carreras adding the extras.