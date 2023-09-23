Tonga feel what they learned from Ireland game may help against Scotland

Scotland v Tonga, Stade de Nice (Sunday, 4.45pm Irish time)

Tonga defence coach Dale MacLeod was a self-employed automotive and marine engineer with 12 staff, who used to race boats in his spare time until the earthquake in Christchurch brought his business down. He found every one of his staff a job before he fulfilled a rugby ambition and turned to professional rugby.

A New Zealander from north Otago, he is defence coach with the Super Rugby franchise Moana Pasifika and since last year Tonga. Catching up with him during the week at the team hotel, he explained what lessons Tonga learned from the Ireland defeat. The first unsurprisingly was that you can’t give away 16 penalties against the number one side in the world.

He added: “How good, how well drilled they (Ireland) were and from one to 15 they knew their roles. They executed really well; they are a very good side.”

READ MORE

The post-game review showed areas in which the Tongans stressed Ireland at times and pointed to where they might get some traction against Scotland.

MacLeod said: “The boys believe, and I think if we go back to Ireland, we were probably too eager, so we don’t really want to fizz the boys up too much. We want to keep them cool, calm and collected for them to go out and do their jobs. They are all very good rugby players. The boys believe we can beat anyone on the day but if we don’t take our lessons from last week then we are going to get the same result.”

Scotland have had a fortnight to absorb their 18-3 defeat to South Africa in their opening match and head coach Gregor Townsend is adamant that there won’t be a hangover. “Time’s a good healer. We didn’t meet to talk about rugby until Wednesday night or Thursday morning. By that time the result isn’t as raw or fresh in the players’ minds. The response we’ve had in training has been excellent. The players are in a really good space physically, and you can see the determination that they want to play better this time.”

Townsend has made four changes – former Ulster prop Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings start in the pack, while Lions centre Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn replace Huw Jones and Darcy Graham respectively. Ewan Ashman, Same Skinner and George Horne are promoted to the bench.

The Scottish coach was asked if he had a preference for a winner in the Ireland versus South Africa match. He replied: “I do but I’m not going to say it. We’ll be watching to see the result and what it means for us for the next three games. We’re now starting to analyse Ireland, and this will be a very good game to see where their strengths are and where we can exploit them.”

Scotland: B Kinghorn; K Steyn, C Harris, S Tuipolotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; R Sutherland, G Turner, Z Fagerson; R Gray, S Cummings; J Ritchie (capt), R Darge, J Dempsey. Replacements: E Ashman, P Schoeman, WP Nel, S Skinner, M Fagerson, G Horne, H Jones, D Graham.

Tonga: S (Charles) Piutau; S Kata, M Fekitoa, P Ahki, A Taumoepeau; W Havili, A Pulu; S Fisi’ihoi, P Ngauamo, B Tameifuna (capt); S Lousi, L Fifita; T Halaifonua, S Talitui, V Fifita. Replacements: S Moli, T Koloamatangi, S Apikotoa, A Coleman, S Paea, S Vailanu, S Takulua, P Pelligrini.

Referee: K Dickson (England)