Rassie Erasmus rules out taking on role with IRFU after Rugby World Cup

South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will not be heading to Ireland to team up with the IRFU to replace the departing David Nucifora.

The IRFU’s performance director departs from the IRFU after the World Cup. However, Erasmus categorically ruled out that he would be heading to Ireland to replace the 61-year-old Australian.

Former Springbok Victor Matfield made references to Erasmus coming to Ireland that sparked off speculation about what he would be doing after the World Cup ends in France at the end of next month. But the Springboks coach said he would not be following fellow South African coach, Jacques Nienaber to Dublin.

“No no, no, I won’t be,” said Erasmus. “There’s no talks. There’s no truth in that. I’m not sure where it’s come from but I definitely haven’t chatted to them (IRFU). I’m definitely not following Jacques.”

South Africa play Ireland on Saturday in Paris in their third match of the four-game pool phase. Both teams have won their opening two matches, Ireland beating Romania and Tonga and South Africa defeating Scotland and Romania.