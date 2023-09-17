RFU try to play down revolt by council members which threatens to derail England’s World Cup

A number of English RFU council members are unsatisfied with the leadership of chief executive Bill Sweeney and chair Tom Ilube. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The English Rugby Football Union has played down the size of a revolt by council members unsatisfied with the leadership of chief executive Bill Sweeney and chair Tom Ilube.

A number of council members have signed a letter raising concerns over the performance of the board that includes a claim of financial mismanagement, predicting losses of £161 million over the next nine years. The RFU disputes this forecast.

It has been a challenging time for Sweeney, who has been criticised for presiding over England’s decline and the subsequent handling of Eddie Jones’ departure as head coach nine months out from the World Cup.

Sweeney was accused by a British digital, culture, media and sport committee hearing in November of being “completely asleep on the job” and told that he should consider resigning in response to the financial crisis that led to Wasps and Worcester entering administration.

Ilube is critical of the timing of the letter, which was received the day before England dispatched Argentina 27-10 in their opening match of the World Cup – a game that was attended by Sweeney, Ilube and RFU president Rob Briers.

Briers will host a debate among council members on September 28th, the day before the next council meeting is due to take place, amid a claim by Ilube that many of them were either unaware of the letter or “misled” over its contents.

“The proposed council resolution regarding the governance and operation of the Rugby Football Union is deeply disappointing,” Ilube said.

“It was emailed on the eve of the opening of the Rugby World Cup when the game should be focused on supporting the England team.

“It also comes as important discussions regarding the Professional Game Partnership are taking place, while a consultation is under way on investing in the community game of the future, together with meetings with World Rugby and International Unions regarding the structure of the global calendar and Nations Cup at which the RFU plays a key influential role.

“Now is the time when board and council should be working collaboratively on these transformational opportunities that will be in the best interests of the community and professional game for decades to come.

“The RFU executive regularly present council with financial reporting and business planning information, with opportunity to raise questions and debate but very few questions have been raised on the finances during my time as chair.

“The board understands many council members were not aware of the letter or its contents with some feeling misled by those who wrote the letter, this has resulted in considerable frustration and differences in opinions within council.

“Therefore, the RFU president has arranged a council debate to be held on the evening before the next council meeting so all views can be considered and heard.”

Sweeney has been fire fighting on multiple fronts since taking charge of the RFU in 2019, including a grassroots revolt earlier this year over the handling of the lowering of the tackle height in the community game.

London Irish also went out of business last season amid a bleak financial outlook in the game.

Sweeney has not spoken to the media since Steve Borthwick was unveiled as Jones’ successor in December.