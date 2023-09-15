Tadhg Furlong well aware of step up in challenge for Ireland against Tonga

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong during the captain's run at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes ahead of Saturday night's World Cup Pool B game against Tonga. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ireland’s forwards do not expect Tonga’s pack to be a pushover when the two sides meet in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Nantes on Saturday (8pm Irish time), with the Tongans raring to go after a bye in the first weekend of games.

In contrast Ireland steamrollered Romania 82-8 to take command of the pool, but with Tonga up next and South Africa and Scotland to follow, things are about to get more difficult for Andy Farrell’s side, especially in the scrum.

“Sometimes in scrummaging, there is no replacement of displacement, weight makes it heavy, it makes it hard because of the nature of it,” Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong told reporters on Friday. “It’s a big challenge, it’s a big pack and we have to be technically good.”

Following the scorching conditions of their Bordeaux curtain-raiser, where temperatures reached 36 degrees, Ireland trained in 30-degree heat on Friday afternoon at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Furlong joked about needing to layer up as he prepares for a stern test.

“I was thinking of putting a jumper on today compared to what we’ve been used to,” he said.

“Although it is hot, it doesn’t feel as hot [as previously]. [It’s been] like an oven, or someone blowing a hairdryer in your face, for the last few weeks.”

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby noted another threat that will occupy Irish minds on Saturday night.

“They’ve got some of the best open field runners in world rugby,” said Easterby. “They’ve got guys in the forward pack that can mix it, they can offload. And they’ve got attacking threats throughout their back line.

“It’s a real challenge for us defensively, it’s one that we’re probably ready for after the Romania game. We didn’t have to get through that much work without the ball.

“It’s going to be a big step up from the challenge Romania threw at us.

“They [Tonga] attack well but they certainly want to come and hit and put us off our rhythm.”

Fullback Hugo Keenan picked out his opposite number Charles Piutau as one to watch when the Tongans start their campaign.

“He is a serious player, isn’t he? He is a real danger threat for them and has shown it for years now, he is experienced,” Keenan said of the New Zealand-born Piutau.

“They have threats across their backline and in the pack, so we’ve got to familiarise ourselves with them, but we’ve known some of their threats for years.”

Tonga assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said his side were under no illusions about the strength of competition they would face in the pool.

“I think the reality is they are much better, more complete teams than us because they compete at a much higher level of competition more often,” he told reporters.

“But that doesn’t change our ambition, our preparation, to try and knock over all of the teams in our pool ... we’re not delusional to the challenge we face, but we are excited.”