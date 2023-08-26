LIVE Ireland v Samoa: Final World Cup warm-up game

BREAKING: Keith Earls pulls out of Samoa warm-up match

Gerry has been in touch, as it happens. He filed this from the ground a few minutes ago.

“Keith Earls was withdrawn from Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne’s Stade Jean Dauger as a precautionary measure with what the Irish head coach Andy Farrell described as a ‘minor niggle’.

“Jacob Stockdale was called up to start on the left wing but Earls’ injury is not expected to endanger his chances of being chosen to compete in his fourth World Cup when the final squad of 33 players is announced tomorrow (Sunday) at 4.30 Irish time.”

Hello and welcome to the last-chance saloon. Okay, maybe that’s making it sound a bit more dramatic than it realistically is. With Andy Farrell announcing his 33-man squad for the World Cup tomorrow afternoon, this game against Samoa probably isn’t going to change his mind on many - if any - of the players who will be returning to France for the tournament. It feels pretty unlikely that anyone will play their way in or out of the Ireland squad on the strength of tonight’s 80 minutes.

That said, there’s no underselling what’s involved here. The World Cup opener against Romania is 13 days away. Nobody who plays tonight can afford to be injured or suspended when Friday week rolls around. Even those who don’t make the cut tomorrow won’t find themselves too far from contention. The campaign is going to be attritional - it’s the only guarantee.

Samoa aren’t an exact analogue for what Ireland will face against Tonga in a few weeks - it’s all too facile to paint them as such. But they have a World Cup opener against Chile to get ready for in three weeks and they won’t be taking a backward step tonight. All in all, it’s set for a fascinating evening. Malachy Clerkin here, ready to see us through to around 10 o’clock tonight.

Let’s start with the teams:

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Tom Stewart, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson (capt), Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua; Ed Fidow, UJ Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah Wong; Lima Sopoaga, Jonathan Taumateine; James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile; Chris Vui (capt), Theo McFarland; Taleni Seu, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Christian Leali’ifano, Neria Foma’i.

Kick-off is just over an hour away yet (7.45 to be exact). So let’s catch up on some apropos reading to get in the mood. Gerry Thornley is in Bayonne for us and his Counter Ruck dispatch for the week is here.

Gerry Thornley: Ireland look to avoid a ‘Battle of Bayonne’ against Samoa https://t.co/voz5kzgKkd — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) August 25, 2023

[ Gerry Thornley: Ireland look to avoid a ‘Battle of Bayonne’ against Samoa ]