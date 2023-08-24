Ireland ring changes for final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa

Keith Earls starts on the left wing against Samoa – which would seem to be a clear pointer toward his probable selection for a fourth World Cup. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Andy Farrell has made a dozen changes to the Ireland starting XV for their final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa in the Stade Jean Dauger on Saturday (kick-off 8.45pm local time/7.45pm Irish), with only Mack Hansen, Tadgh Beirne and Josh van der Flier retained from the team which kicked off last week’s 29-10 win over England.

This is a selection that would appear to contain a host of indications toward the composition of the 33-man squad for the World Cup which Farrell will unveil at lunchtime next Monday, and quite probably some pointers to the line-up for the second Pool game against Tonga.

Eight players from the starting XV in the 33-17 win over Italy almost three weeks ago are restored. As in that game, Jimmy O’Brien (who was forced off at half-time against Italy) starts at full-back, Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey renew their midfield partnership, and Keith Earls starts on the left wing in his third warm-up appearance – which would seem to be a clear pointer toward his probable selection for a fourth World Cup ahead of Jacob Stockdale.

Similarly, Jack Crowley is again at outhalf, as he was against Italy, in his third appearance in a row, while Conor Murray starts his first warm-up game, as do the front-row of Cian Healy, Tom Stewart and Finlay Bealham.

Ian Henderson returns to captain the side, as he did against Italy, while Ryan Baird starts again at blindside with Caelan Doris back in his familiar position of number eight.

Jeremy Loughman and Rob Herring are again among the replacements along with Tom O’Toole, who started against Italy, while in addition to Craig Casey and Ross Byrne, Farrell has also named an experienced trio of frontliners in James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony and Garry Ringrose on the bench.

Of the current 38-man squad only the injured Ronan Kelleher and Johnny Sexton have not appeared in the warm-up games, and the only other players not to start any of the three preparatory matches are Loughman and Ciaran Frawley.

IRELAND: Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster); Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster, capt), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).