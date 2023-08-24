Anthony Watson ruled out of Rugby World Cup as England injuries and suspensions mount

England's Anthony Watson who has been ruled out of the World Cup by a calf injury, head coach Steve Borthwick has announced. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

England have been hit by another major setback before their World Cup campaign with Anthony Watson ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury.

Jonny May, who was left out of the initial World Cup squad, has been named to start England’s final warm-up match against Fiji but Steve Borthwick is yet to confirm who will take Watson’s place in the final 33-man squad before next week’s deadline.

Watson’s absence is a huge blow for Borthwick and comes in the wake of suspensions for Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, deepening the crisis for the head coach, whose World Cup preparations are crashing around him. Watson made his first appearance of the World Cup warm-ups against Ireland last weekend but now joins Jack van Poortvliet in having to withdraw from the squad.

Borthwick’s problems may not end there with Elliot Daly also picking up an ankle injury in Dublin. Borthwick, though, is hopeful he will be fit for the start of the tournament.

May missed out on the 33-man squad but has remained in camp for training throughout and as a result emerges as the favourite for a late call. His last appearance was Eddie Jones’s last match against South Africa but the Gloucester winger, England’s second highest try-scorer, offers a wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, Tom Curry remains an absentee from the squad named to face Fiji due to an ankle injury and faces the prospect of heading to the World Cup having not appeared at all this summer, or for England under Borthwick. In his absence Ben Earl has been handed the chance to stake his claim for the void left by Billy Vunipola with a first start at number eight.

Vunipola’s suspension this week means he misses out against Fiji as well as England’s World Cup opener against Argentina. Earl, who has impressed this summer, has started for Saracens just once in the last two seasons at the base of the scrum, but has the chance to convince Borthwick of his capabilities against Fiji.

Elsewhere, Courtney Lawes captains the side as he wins his 100th cap while there is a first start of the summer for Jack Willis at openside flanker. Alex Mitchell comes in at scrumhalf, having been summoned into the squad following Van Poortvliet’s injury, while Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi line up together at centre for the first time.

George Ford retains the No 10 jersey in what is a side that, on paper, looks capable of injecting some life into England’s attack following limp performances this summer. Max Malins and Freddie Steward – the only player to start all four of England’s warm-up fixtures – complete the backline with Danny Care, Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant providing cover from the bench.

Up front, Theo Dan makes his first England start at hooker while Ellis Genge and Dan Cole are the props. Having made his comeback from a long-term ankle injury in last week’s defeat by Ireland in Dublin, Ollie Chessum starts in the second row alongside Maro Itoje. On the bench, Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam complete the replacements.

“After another eventful and dramatic encounter against the number one team in the world in Dublin last weekend, we are delighted to be back at Twickenham with our home supporters to welcome an in-form Fiji team,” said Borthwick.

“All of the Summer Nations Series Test matches have provided us with an opportunity to continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji have proven themselves to be strong opposition and we look forward to what we expect to be an exciting and challenging game.

“At this, our last Test before heading to France, I want to thank our fans for all the support you continue to give us, and it means a lot to us that you will be behind us all the way on our World Cup journey.”

Lawes becomes only the fifth men’s player to reach a century of caps for England, having made his debut against Australia in 2009. “We couldn’t be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country,” added Borthwick.

“It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player. Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps on to the field.” – Guardian