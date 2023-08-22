Owen Farrell appeal: England captain to miss two games at start of the Rugby World Cup

Owen Farrell during an England training session held at Pennyhill Park on Monday, as the squad prepare for next month's Rugby World Cup. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Owen Farrell will miss England’s first two games at the start of the Rugby World Cup. An independent disciplinary committee suspended the England captain on Tuesday night for four matches after World Rugby’s appeal was upheld, the English Rugby Football Union has announced. Farrell will miss the World Cup games against Argentina and Japan.

Farrell faced his second disciplinary hearing on Tuesday at the conclusion of a drawn-out saga that led to questions over the review system’s credibility after his red card was overturned. The England captain was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Wales’s Taine Basham this month but was sent off following the bunker review.

When Farrell’s red card was overturned last week, the player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby said that the decision had “critically undermined the newly introduced bunker process before a global tournament and eroded confidence in the game’s judicial process”. World Rugby subsequently appealed against the initial verdict.

Billy Vunipola’s hearing has been scheduled straight after Farrell’s though the result is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning. Vunipola received his red card against Ireland and is appearing in front of a panel chaired by the Scottish KC Roddy Dunlop KC, as well as the former Scottish international coach Frank Hadden and the former Wales international Jamie Corsi. – Guardian