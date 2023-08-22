Ireland’s Andrew Brace will make his refereeing debut at the Rugby World Cup

Wayne Barnes, who is refereeing in a record fifth World Cup, will be in charge of Ireland’s second pool game against Tonga in Nantes on September 16th, as will be the case this coming Saturday when Andy Farrell’s team play their final warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne.

The most capped referee in history, Warnes was also in charge on the only previous occasion played a game in the Stade Jean Dauger, in what became known as the Battle of Bayonne.

Barnes is one of four officials who will referee four of the 40 matches in the pool stage, the others being compatriots Luke Pearce and Karl Dickson along with Mathieu Raynal of France.

Four referees will make their Rugby World Cup debuts in the middle, Andrew Brace (Ireland), Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Matthew Carley (England) and Karl Dickson (England).

Amashukeli, the first Georgian referee in World Cup history, will referee Ireland’s opening pool game against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, September 9th, New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe will referee their third game against South Africa in Stade de France on September 23rd, while Nic Berry will referee Ireland’s concluding pool game against Scotland a fortnight later on October 7th.

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening match between hosts France and New Zealand at Stade de France on September 8th.

Ireland’s Joy Neville, the first woman match official in men’s Rugby World Cup history, will be a TMO for five matches, starting with Italy v Namibia in Saint-Étienne on September 9th.

The appointments follow confirmation that the Foul Play Review (Bunker) process will operate at Rugby World Cup 2023 after what World Rugby described as “positive initial trials”.

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Official manager Joël Jutge added: “The journey to Rugby World Cup is never easy for match officials. There are fewer roles in sport with as much public scrutiny, but I am proud of how the team has responded to the ups and downs, always being open and acting with integrity.

“We arrive at the pool phase having worked incredibly hard. We have a strong bond, a superb work ethic and an unwavering spirit. There is respect and understanding between the officials and the teams and we are now focused on playing our part in what promises to be a very special Rugby World Cup 2023.”

Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia).

Television Match Officials: Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales).