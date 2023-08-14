France outhalf Romain Ntamack ruled out of Rugby World Cup with cruciate injury

French outhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the World Cup with a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In a cruel blow for player and country, Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the forthcoming World Cup. The brilliant Toulouse and France outhalf, a former Under-20 World Championship winner, will miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in a home World Cup after scans confirmed the 24-year-old suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during France’s 30-27 win over Scotland in Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

Ntamack, whose brilliant solo try at the death helped Toulouse beat La Rochelle in the French Championship final in June, had scored a try in the 32nd minute, before being injured in the 53rd minute after a tackle by Finn Russell.

The French outhalf lay on the ground and was treated for several minutes before being replaced by Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Head coach Fabien Galthié said immediately after the game: “For Romain, it’s a hyperextension of the knee with a slight ligament tension but nothing more.”

Alas, after suffering a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament, the desperately unfortunate Ntamack will be sidelined for several months. France do have another brilliant young outhalf in Mathieu Jalibert, but Ntamack has been the established first choice ‘10′ under Galthié and has a telepathic understanding with Antoine Dupont, his Toulouse halfback partner.