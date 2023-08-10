Billy Vunipola to start for England in World Cup warm-up against Wales

Billy Vunipola starts for England against Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham on Saturday, his first game since April. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Billy Vunipola has been named to start in England’s second Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales, returning from a knee injury and giving Steve Borthwick’s side a welcome boost. Vunipola has not played since April but gets the nod days after Steve Borthwick named him as the only number eight in his World Cup squad.

Borthwick has called on five of Vunipola’s Saracens team-mates including the captain Owen Farrell. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Elliot Daly also start with Borthwick making 11 changes from the side that lost to Wales in Cardiff last Saturday and naming something much closer to his first-choice XV.

Vunipola has not yet appeared under Borthwick but was this week described by the head coach as “the fittest I’ve seen him” and begins what will be a gruelling World Cup schedule on Saturday, with no specialist number eight cover in the squad. He is joined by Earl, who makes his first England start at openside flanker and the returning vice-captain Courtney Lawes, who has only appeared off the bench under Borthwick due to an injury during the Six Nations.

Farrell is selected at outhalf – he impressed there on his last England outing against Ireland in March – with George Ford again on the bench. When Ford comes on against Wales, however, he and Farrell are likely to reprise their 10-12 partnership.

READ MORE

In the centres, Manu Tuilagi misses out having been hampered by a groin niggle, but Ollie Lawrence comes in at inside centre while Joe Marchant keeps his place in the No 13 jersey. In the back three, Henry Arundell makes his first Twickenham start on the right wing with Daly on the left and Freddie Steward continuing at fullback. Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrumhalf.

Up front, Joe Marler makes his first England appearance since the 2022 Six Nations at loosehead prop while Will Stuart stays at tighthead. George Martin keeps his place in the secondrow alongside Itoje.

They will be backed up by Jonny Hill, the only member of the matchday 23 who was omitted from the World Cup squad earlier this week, with Ollie Chessum not ready to make his comeback and David Ribbans undergoing the return to play protocols after a head injury. Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge and Max Malins are also on the replacements bench.

“We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” said Borthwick. “England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.” – Guardian

ENGLAND (v Wales, Saturday, Twickenham, 5.30): F Steward (Leicester Tigers); H Arundell (Racing 92), J Marchant (Stade Francais), O Lawrence (Bath), E Daly (Saracens); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J van Poortvliet (Leicester); J Marler (Harlequins), J George (Saracens), W Stuart (Bath); M Itoje (Saracens), G Martin (Leicester); C Lawes (Northampton), B Earl (Saracens), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: T Dan (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), D Cole (Leicester), J Hill (Sale Sharks), J Willis (Toulouse), B Youngs (Leicester), G Ford (Sale), M Malins (Bristol).