Former Ireland and Leinster rugby coach Roly Meates dies aged 85 after long illness

Former Ireland and Leinster coach TW Roland ‘Roly’ Meates has died after a long illness at the age of 85.

Often depicted as a pipe-smoking, scrum shaman who commanded a cult-like devotion from his most ardent disciples, his knowledge bound together under the heading, ‘dark arts for props and hookers’, his coaching expertise was far greater than just scrum eminence and would ignore the more rounded qualities that saw him change the coaching landscape in Ireland.

Educated at The High School and having qualified as a dentist by profession, Meates played as a prop for Dublin University, with whom he won colours for three years, Wanderers and Leinster.

He went on to make his name as a coach perhaps ahead of his time, firstly at Trinity through an immense 30-year spell – 1966 to 1996 – and then for two different five-year periods at Leinster’s helm in 1970 and again in 1995. In October 2000 he returned to act as scrum coach for a further seven years.

READ MORE

[ From 2010: Roly Meates throws some light on the dark art of scrummaging ]

He coached the Ireland team for two seasons in the mid-1970s (1975 to 1977). The highlight was a 13-12 comeback win over England at Twickenham in 1976, before they beat Fiji and narrowly lost to New Zealand on tour.

He twice interviewed for the role of head coach with the British & Irish Lions in 1971 and 1974 prior to getting the Ireland position such was his standing and the respect in which he was held.

When sat down with him for the Wanderers 150th anniversary book, he smiled: “Carwyn James [who would mastermind the Lions first and only Test series win in New Zealand], Roy Bish, coach of Oxford and Cardiff and in line for the Wales position, me and an English fella who none of us had seen or heard before or since [were interviewed].

“The International Board members were all lined up in the East India club, all 15 of them. After about five minutes I thought, ‘I know more about it than these guys do.’” After the interviews he sat in an ice-cream shop with James drawing lines about where the space was on the rugby field, the two oblivious to the incongruity of the setting or their actions.

Roly Meates during his time as Ireland coach in 1987. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Meates was known for being meticulous in preparing his squads, especially regarding set-piece work, skills and fitness, an illustration of which can be gleaned from the fact that he purchased a video recorder for £1,000 punts back in 1966.

The Dubliner was later chairman of the Ireland selectors overseeing the 1982 Triple Crown success. His breadth of scrummaging knowledge and sheer love of coaching led to him putting on scrum clinics at Butlin’s and around his native province and he also enjoyed taking schools teams for training sessions.

Meates served as president of the Leinster Branch (1968/69) and was a member of the IRFU’s rugby committee from 1972 to 1984. In the early 1990s, he spent time as president of the Irish Universities Rugby Union and chairman of the IRFU amateur status and medical committees. He was also a trustee of the IRFU Charitable Trust.

In addition, he had the honour of being president of his two clubs, DUFC (1992/93) and Wanderers (2001/02), and made history as the first honorary member of Dublin University Football Club.

He was great company, possessed a sharp wit and a good sense of fun. Sincere condolences to Heather, his family and wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

– The funeral of Roly Meates will take place at Sandford Parish Church in Ranelagh next Tuesday (July 11th) at 11.30am.