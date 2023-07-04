Former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn to make South Africa debut against Australia

Former Ireland secondrow Jean Kleyn will make his South Africa debut in Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria. Photograph: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

South Africa will hand a debut to former Ireland international lock Jean Kleyn, while outhalf Manie Libbok and flanker Marco van Staden make their first starts against Australia in their Rugby Championship opener in Pretoria on Saturday.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named former Ulster umber eight Duane Vermeulen as captain in a much-changed team as South Africa employ a split squad tactic having sent several first- team players to New Zealand on Tuesday ahead of their clash with the All Blacks on July 15th.

Kleyn, 29, was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency. He played five Tests for his adopted country but had not played since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby introduced a rule change in 2021 that allows Test-capped players to represent a second national team if they are eligible after a period of three years of inactivity with their original country.

READ MORE

Kleyn will partner Marvin Orie in the secondrow, while scheduled to pack down in front of them are props Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche, and hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Nche will be monitored this week after picking up a chest injury and will be replaced by new Ulster signing Steven Kitshoff if he is unable to play.

SOUTH AFRICA (v Australia): Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche/Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen (capt).

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023