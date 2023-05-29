Stade Velodrome in Marseille to host France v Ireland in 2024 Six Nations

France will play their first game of the Six Nations against Ireland in Marseille at Stade Vélodrome, kicking off the 2024 championship with a Friday night clash.
Les Bleus have played all of their home games at the Stade de France in the Six Nations since 2000, with the exception of a clash with Italy in 2018, which took place in Marseille.
The Velodrome is home to football club Olympique de Marseille and has a capacity of 67,394.
France will play Italy at the Decathlon Arena in Lille, while they will play England in Lyon at Groupama Stadium in their final game of the tournament.
Six Nations 2024 (Kick-off times all GMT)
Round one
Friday February 2nd – France v Ireland 8pm
Saturday February 3rd – Italy v England 2.15pm; Wales v Scotland 4.45pm
Round two
Saturday February 10th – Scotland v France 2.15pm, England v Wales 4.45pm
Sunday February 11th – Ireland v Italy 3pm
Round three
Saturday February 24th – Ireland v Wales 2.15pm, Scotland v England 4.45pm
Sunday February 25th – France v Italy 3pm
Round four
Saturday March 9th – Italy v Scotland 2.15pm, England v Ireland 4.15pm
Sunday March 10th – Wales v France 3pm
Round five
Saturday March 16th – Wales v Italy 2.15pm; Ireland v Scotland 4.45pm; France v England 8pm