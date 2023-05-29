Stade Velodrome in Marseille to host France v Ireland in 2024 Six Nations

General view inside the stadium during the EPCR Challenge Cup Final match between Lyon and RC Toulon at Stade Velodrome. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

France will play their first game of the Six Nations against Ireland in Marseille at Stade Vélodrome, kicking off the 2024 championship with a Friday night clash.

Les Bleus have played all of their home games at the Stade de France in the Six Nations since 2000, with the exception of a clash with Italy in 2018, which took place in Marseille.

The Velodrome is home to football club Olympique de Marseille and has a capacity of 67,394.

France will play Italy at the Decathlon Arena in Lille, while they will play England in Lyon at Groupama Stadium in their final game of the tournament.

Six Nations 2024 (Kick-off times all GMT)

Round one

Friday February 2nd – France v Ireland 8pm

Saturday February 3rd – Italy v England 2.15pm; Wales v Scotland 4.45pm

Round two

Saturday February 10th – Scotland v France 2.15pm, England v Wales 4.45pm

Sunday February 11th – Ireland v Italy 3pm

Round three

Saturday February 24th – Ireland v Wales 2.15pm, Scotland v England 4.45pm

Sunday February 25th – France v Italy 3pm

Round four

Saturday March 9th – Italy v Scotland 2.15pm, England v Ireland 4.15pm

Sunday March 10th – Wales v France 3pm

Round five

Saturday March 16th – Wales v Italy 2.15pm; Ireland v Scotland 4.45pm; France v England 8pm