Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan named URC player of the year

Dan Sheehan has been named BKT URC Players’ Player of the Season for 2022/23.

The award is voted for by the league’s captains and vice-captains and the 24-year-old came out on top in a poll which was conducted at the end of the regular campaign.

The hooker crossed try line eight times to help Leinster top the league table with only team-mate Rob Russell (10) registering more.

In scoring four tries in the 42-10 win over Benetton at the RDS Arena, including a 28-minute hat-trick, Sheehan equalled the URC record number by an individual in a game – becoming the eighth player, and first from Leinster, to achieve that feat.

“I’m pretty honoured. I wasn’t expecting it. It’s great to be recognised by fellow team-mates, but also by other teams that are part of the URC. I’m delighted,” Sheehan said.

“The BKT URC has been unbelievable in the past two years. The introduction of the South African teams has really upped the standard, and I think every other country and the provinces within those countries have upped their game as well. It’s become a top-quality league.”

Sheehan was included in the URC’s Elite XV along with Leinster’s Scott Penny and Ross Byrne. Gavin Coombes was the sole inclusion from finalists Munster. Connacht had two players on the team, Finlay Bealham and Niall Murray. Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered.

Ulster’s Tom Stewart was named next-gen player of the season and top try scorer, while John Hodnett from Munster was named Tackle Machine.

URC Elite XV

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (DHL Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks); Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Niall Murray (Connacht), Federico Ruzza (Benetton); Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Scott Penny (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster)