Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe come into Leinster team for Champions Cup final

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw during the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

James Lowe will make a timely return for Leinster in Saturday’s Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm – live on RTÉ2 and BT Sport 2) as Leo Cullen makes 13 changes to the starting XV from last week’s loss to Munster.

Jimmy O’Brien, who reverts to the right wing, and Robbie Henshaw, who made a strong comeback last week and moves from outside to inside centre, are the only two players retained from last week’s URC semi-final defeat.

The fit again duo of Lowe and Henshaw are the only two changes from the starting XV in the 41-22 Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse, with Charles Ngatai dropping to the bench ahead of Ciaran Frawley, and Jordan Larmour also not in the 23.

Lowe has been sidelined since the quarter-final win over Leicester six weeks ago with a groin injury and his return is a welcome fillip for this season-defining game given the importance of his left footed kicking game, hard carrying, offloading and finishing – witness his strike rate of 50 tries in 71 games.

Ronan Kelleher is also on the bench, having made his first appearance since the win over Racing 92 last January a week ago.

La Rochelle have been strengthened by the return of Jonathan Danty, who missed their 47-28 semi-final victory over Exeter three weeks ago.

Ronan O’Gara’s only other change from that starting line-up sees Paul Boudehent preferred at blindside to the former Connacht lock cum flanker Ultan Dillane who, like Jules Favre, moves to the bench.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai.

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehent, L Botia, G Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Q Lespiaucq Brettes, J Sclavi, G Henri Colombe, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)