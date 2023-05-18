Toulon hoping it’s third time lucky in Challenge Cup decider against Glasgow Warriors

Sergio Parisse during Toulon's captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday ahead of Friday night's Challenge Cup final against Glasgow Warriora. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Challenge Cup Final: Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Friday, 8.0, Aviva Stadium (Live on BT Sport)

Just over 10 years on from a groundbreaking success at the same venue, Top 14 side Toulon will be seeking further glory when they take on Glasgow Warriors in Friday night’s Challenge Cup decider at the Aviva Stadium.

Back on May 18th, 2013, a Delon Armitage try, converted by team captain Jonny Wilkinson, helped to steer them towards a 16-15 victory over fellow French outfit Clermont in the Heineken Cup final at Lansdowne Road. This win represented a first top-tier European title for Toulon, who would go on to defend their crowns in both 2014 and 2015.

Although they are no longer the powerhouses of European club rugby, this will be their third Challenge Cup final appearance in just four years, following defeats to Bristol and Lyon in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

While the latter reversal was their fourth overall in this second-tier competition, Dany Priso, Ihaia West and Jérémy Sinzelle will feature in their matchday squad on Friday having started for La Rochelle in their historic Champions Cup final win over Leinster last May.

READ MORE

Yet it is arguably the presence of Sergio Parisse at number eight that will garner the most attention. Set to turn 40 in September, the former Italian international is due to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

However, the legendary backrow (a Challenge Cup winner with Stade Francais in 2017) will be coming up against a Glasgow Warriors side who have been guided to a first-ever European final appearance in Franco Smith’s maiden season as head coach.

The Scottish side also finished fourth in the United Rugby Championship table, but a red card for outhalf Tom Jordan left them hamstrung for a large portion of their subsequent quarter-final with Munster and they ultimately succumbed to a 14-5 defeat.

The five-week suspension handed out to Jordan means he will be absent in Dublin and this provides an opportunity for the Argentinian Domingo Miotti to put his name up in lights.

Miotti has one cap with the Pumas from 2020 and is one of 14 players in the Glasgow starting line-up with international Test experience. The likes of Richie Gray, Rory Darge and Ali Price are also capable of offering plenty of spark off the bench in what should be a compelling precursor to Saturday’s tantalising Champions Cup showdown between La Rochelle and Leinster.

TOULON: C Kolbe; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, D Paia’aua, G Villière; D Biggar, B Serin; D Priso, T Baubigny, B Gigashvili; M Tanguy, B Alainu’uese; C du Preez, C Ollivon, S Parisse.

Replacements: C Tolofua, J-B Gros, K Brookes, F Isa, M Bastareaud, B Paillaugue, L West, J Sinzelle.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; S Cancelliere, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, K Steyn; D Miotti, G Horne; J Bhatti, F Brown, Z Fagerson; JP du Preez, S Cummings; M Fagerson, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews, N McBeth, S Berghan, R Gray, L Bean, R Darge, A Price, S McDowall.