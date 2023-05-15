Rugby Canada appoint Stephen Aboud as high performance director

Rugby Canada has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Aboud as high performance director. The Dubliner considered several offers following his successful six-year stint with Italian rugby in which among other things he oversaw notable improvement in the performance and results of Italy’s underage teams.

Aboud had previously enjoyed a 26-year career with the IRFU, with roles included creating and running the IRFU academy programme, while subsequently designing a pathway from fledgling coaches to those who coached in international rugby.

He spent the last seven years in the Union as head of technical direction before in 2016 agreeing to move to the Italian rugby federation as head of technical direction for the development of players and coaches.

Rugby Canada chief executive Nathan Bombrys said: “The work that Stephen has done in Ireland and Italy speaks for itself. He is a world-class expert in elite player and coach development and his expertise will help foster and maintain thriving and successful Canadian players and coaches.

READ MORE

Aboud will start his new role next month.