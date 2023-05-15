Brilliant week for Cork rugby as Jack Crowley goes full Rog and Ben Mitchell gets USA call-up

Perfect advert for URC

What is it with men from Cork and nailing drop goals at the death? Jack Crowley might have been wearing the number 12 jersey against Leinster, but he did a very good impression of a 2009 Grand Slam vintage Ronan O’Gara. The pass from Craig Casey was crisp, and Crowley struck the ball perfectly, even replicating O’Gara’s finger wag while running back with the URC semi-final win almost secured.

The game was a perfect advert for the URC. A derby played at a frenetic pace and a raucous atmosphere. Of course, Leinster will return to Dublin next weekend for a chance to avenge last year’s Champions Cup defeat against La Rochelle. If this was the entrée before the main course for some Leinster fans, they will have already have been well-fed on a diet of champagne rugby.

Ben Healy has already been capped by Scotland and will depart for Edinburgh next season, but the outhalf will long cherish the memory of the Munster faithful in full voice in Dublin. Munster will make the journey to South Africa where they will face the defending champions the Stormers at DHL Stadium who beat a brave Connacht side.

The 43-25 scoreline slightly flattered the Capetonians, and Connacht gave the 47,261 fans a pulsating game, with winger Mack Hansen putting in a strong performance. Judging by the crazy celebrations in the Stormers suite after the final whistle, the URC matters a great deal in South Africa and Super Rugby is now a distant memory in the Western Cape.

After five years, the departing Andy Friend succeeded in his original ambition, to leave Connacht in a better place than he found them. His tenure included a first win over Ulster in Belfast in 58 years and a first victory over Leinster in Dublin in 18 years. He brought his Connacht team to the Mother City full of hope after a famous victory in the Kingspan Stadium, but it proved a game too far. He has created a perfect platform for Pete Wilkins to thrive as head coach next season.

Success story

Ben Mitchell in action for UCC in 2016. He's been named on the latest USA squad after five years in Major League Rugby. Photograph: Angus Bicker/Inpho

There is yet another Cork rugby success story this week, with potential international recognition on the cards. Secondrow Ben Mitchell, who originally came through the ranks at Youghal RFC, has been included in the USA squad. Mitchell plays for the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby and has been a standout player in the league for the last five years.

Mitchell’s journey into professional rugby has not been orthodox and he explained his background to The42′s Murray Kinsella in a fascinating interview five years ago.

“I was born without any fingers on my left hand and when I was 18 or 19 months old, I had pretty complex surgery where they took the second toe from each foot and basically transplanted them on to my left hand. I had that surgery done and it’s been a huge factor in my life because it allowed me to do so many things that I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise, like catch a rugby ball the way I do or play golf.

“It’s probably a little bit unusual in professional sports; you don’t see too many guys with something like I have. I have a full palm so that obviously makes it easier. I don’t know life without that so it’s never stopped me catching the ball or anything like that. It’s what I’m used to and I seem to get on fine with it.”

History maker

Joy Neville will travel to France for the Rugby World Cup as a Television Match Official. Photograph: Marlie Packer/PA

World Rugby has announced its panel of referees and match officials for the upcoming World Cup In France. Andrew Brace has been selected as a referee, Chris Busby as an assistant, and Joy Neville has become the first female official to be part of the wider officials group at a World Cup. Neville will travel to France as a Television Match Official.

France provided Neville with happy memories as a player, captaining Ireland to their very first victory over Les Bleus in 2009. After winning a Grand Slam in 2013, Neville hung up her boots and took up the whistle with huge success.

English referee Wayne Barnes tweeted his excitement at going to the World Cup with five of his compatriots and was met with a sarcastic response from former Argentina scrumhalf Agustin Pichot.

Pichot tweeted “global game” with a thumbs-up emoji. Pichot is right to be concerned at the lack of diversity at the highest level of the global game, but it begs the question, could he not have done something about it during his tenure as vice-chairman of World Rugby?

Answer needed

Former NBA superstars Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo and NFL Super Bowl winner Ray Lewis have been reported to be interested in investing in London Irish as part of a consortium. The clock is ticking for the deal to be completed, with the RFU setting a deadline of May 30th.

Despite strong performances on the field this year, London Irish back room dramas have provided unnecessary stress for staff and players. April salaries were paid a week late, and if the American consortium does not ink the deal, there are serious questions about what will happen to the Exiles.

Wasps and Worcester have provided recent examples of famous English rugby clubs reaching a sorry end. London Irish’s balance sheet does not make easy reading. They are £30 million in debt and do not own their own ground, sharing with Brentford FC.

During his storied NBA career, Iverson was known as “the answer” due to his ability to solve complex problems on the court for the Philadelphia Sixers. London Irish employees will hope that the former point guard can help deliver the investment to keep them afloat and in the Premiership.

By the Numbers

20 – Twenty former professional rugby players are due to begin legal action in France against the French Rugby Federation and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby in relation to “serious brain problems”.

