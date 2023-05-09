Caelan Doris back to his best in Leinster’s impressive victory over Sharks

Leinster's Caelan Doris reaching out one-handed for the line during the province's game against Sharks at the weekend in the Aviva. Photograph: Inpho

Back at number eight, it almost went without saying that Caelan Doris was back to his best in last Saturday’s 35-5 URC quarter-final win over the Sharks. Only Hugo Keenan made more metres in the match than Doris, and among his nine carries for 72m was that statement opening try when breaking the high tackle of Makazole Mapimpi and reaching out one-handed for the line.

It was his first try for Leinster since the win away over Gloucester in January, which was also the last time he started at 8 for Leinster. He played at blindside in the victories against Racing and Toulouse either side of playing at 7 against Leicester.

Were there a Lions tour this summer, it’s hard not to imagine Doris would be the starting 8. Then again Conan is, after all, the man who started all three Lions’ Tests against South Africa at 8. He’s also back to his best.

So, it makes utter sense for Leinster to accommodate both, albeit it always appears that because of his versatility, Doris’s ball-carrying is sacrificed to some degree when shifted from 8.

While Doris agrees he carries more of 8, he adds: “I have been doing the 8 role when playing 6 as well from the lineouts, so there’s probably a little bit more [carrying] off restarts, off scrums sometimes. It wasn’t the case on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s as big a factor as some people might think it is."

All that said and done, he admits: “I do prefer 8 but the main thing for me is being in the number 8 position off lineouts. That’s my favourite bit. I am happy wherever and I think I can play well wherever I’m put and whatever is best for the team. I really enjoy playing with Jack when it is the two of us there and I think it has worked well for us the last while.”

Indeed, after Conan replaced Scott Penny before half-time after the latter went off for a head injury assessment and did not return, the two dovetailed nicely. This was particularly true when Conan shaped to pull the ball back for the runners behind Doris, only to hit his backrow team-mate with a disguised, almost no-look little flat pass.

The Sharks bought it hook, line and sinker, and Doris sped through the gap on halfway.

“Yeah, pity I didn’t have the legs to finish it,” says Doris wryly. “We’ve had a few link-ups like that the last while. We probably play a similar style of rugby and both love carrying but also have the ability to play at the line.”

After Doris was ruled out of the round of 16 Champions Cup win over Ulster, Conan expressed the hope, quite genuinely, that his number 8 rival would be fit a week later for the quarter-final against the Tigers.

The rivalry, such as it is, seems very respectful and friendly, and beneficial for both.

“He was class last weekend,” Doris said of Conan’s performance against Toulouse. “I thought he probably deserved man of the match over Jamo [Gibson-Park], maybe but that’s forward bias from me. I’ve always rated him very highly.”

𝐈𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞 🧁



Jamison Gibson-Park finishes a brilliant move for our final try against the Sharks. 🏃‍♂️💨#LEIvSHA #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/O9AyT25X0k — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 8, 2023

Akin to many of Leinster’s frontline players Doris — an ever-present for Ireland this season — has now been on the winning side in all of his 20 games this season. Although there’s no doubt that a cherished fifth star in the Champions Cup final is their priority, Leinster have added motivation to win the URC as well after missing out on both trophies last season.

“We’re in a unique position of still having that hurt so fresh in the mind. The changing room in Marseille and after the Bulls at the RDS are pretty dreadful memories and there is a lot of hurt and pain from that.

“But we also have the opportunity to potentially lift two trophies here at home in the Aviva in front of family, friends and home supporters. We love playing here and we have a pretty good record here over the last few years.

“So, I think we have kind of pushed away from the negative memories and feel a pull towards what could be a very special couple of weeks.”

Munster’s win in Glasgow has also set up next Saturday’s URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm) nicely.

“I’m sure there will be an unbelievable turnout here against Munster. It will hopefully be close to full, which would be class. The interpros are always pretty special going up against your national team-mates so that would be huge.”