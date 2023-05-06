Leinster shaken up again but still dangerous to Sharks

URC quarter-final: Leinster v Sharks, Saturday, 5pm, Aviva Stadium (Live RTÉ 2)

Shuffling the deck has become a specialist job at Leinster and with Leo Cullen’s squad still competitive on two fronts, the coach has again flushed his starting side against South Africa’s Sharks with largely fresh bodies.

Resting are Grand Slam winners centre Garry Ringrose, lock James Ryan and flanker Josh van der Flier, while Robbie Henshaw and Rónan Kelleher are not being hurried back, and Ross Molony and Jimmy O’Brien are also absent.

With nine changes, it is far from the Leinster side that crushed Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-final. But there is interest in the players coming in who might nudge their way on to the matchday 23 in for the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle on May 20th.

That is certainly true of Harry Byrne, who comes in to replace his brother Ross at outhalf, with Luke McGrath partnering Byrne and leading the team from scrumhalf.

Leinster have been excellent with their sometimes frantic rotation policy, the only growler against the South African Bulls in a recent 62-7 beating, their first defeat of the season.

It was the first time since January 2016 (v Wasps in the Champions Cup) that they conceded 50 points or more in a competitive fixture. But Leinster are nothing if not multifaceted.

The Sharks are also missing a couple of notable names in their pack. South African captain and World Cup winner Siya Kolisi, who, they fear, could struggle to be fit for the World Cup in the autumn, after injuring a knee against Munster, while Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is also absent.

However, Leinster have a Springbok frontrow to contend with, as Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit will be eyeballing Michael Milne, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong before engaging, in one of the sub-narratives of the day.

Ciarán Frawley and Charlie Ngatai in the centre are a first-time pairing but there is strength all over with Caelan Doris at number eight, which many believe to be is his best position, and Max Deegan and Scott Penny flanking him either side.

“We know we’d be doing the entire squad a disservice if we didn’t make changes and give other guys an opportunity, because the nature of the season there’s so many moving parts over such a long period of time,” said Cullen.

“We know how hard it is to compete on two fronts. It is not easy.”

Leinster were beaten by the Bulls in last year’s URC semi-final at the RDS, which led to the unthinkable: ending the season without a trophy for the first time since 2017.

The South Africans are motivated by more than moving forwards in the competition. A URC win outright would also put them into the Champions Cup next season.

[ Gerry Thornley: South Africans have upped both standards and interest in URC ]

“They [Sharks] will definitely push the boundaries for sure and giving everything they possibly have to get a positive outcome,” said Cullen. “There’s a huge commercial upside to being in the Champions Cup so they will be fully motivated.”

On the Leinster bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Joe McCarthy, who is in line to feature for the first time since January.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Michael Milne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ryan Baird, Jason Jenkins; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Liam Turner

CELL C SHARKS: Aphelele Fassi; Marnus Potgieter, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Ben Tapuai, Makazole Mapimpi; Boeta Chamberlain, Grant Williams; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit; Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler; James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Nevaldo Fleurs, Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Referee: C Evans (Wales).