Leinster make nine changes ahead of Sharks URC quarter-final clash

Ciaran Frawley (right) and Luke McGrath. The latter will captain Leinster against Cell C Sharks this Saturday.

Luke McGrath will captain Leinster from scrumhalf in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash against Cell C Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with Harry Byrne expected to replace his brother Ross at number 10 to earn his 50th cap.

Leinster have made nine changes to the side who resoundly saw off Toulouse in the semi-final of the Champions Cup last weekend.

Charlie Ngatai will return to the fold for Leinster after being out with injury since January. He will partner Ciarán Frawley to form the centre pairing for the first time this season, with Byrne and McGrath – replacing Jamison Gibson-Park – completing the backline.

Caelan Doris takes up the number eight role. In the pack, Michael Milne, Dan Shehan and Tadhg Furlong make up the front row, driven by Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins. Max Deegan and Scott Penny take the number six and seven jerseys respectively.

Hugo Keenan will start at full-back. Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney – coming in for Jimmy O’Brien – join on the wings.

Meanwhile, Munster have made two changes for their URC quarter-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Saturday evening.

RG Snyman and Tadhg Beirne both come into the pack following the province’s draw with Sharks in Durban two weeks ago, replacing Fineen Wycherley and Alex Kendellen. It will be Beirne’s first appearance for Munster since January, after he picked up an ankle injury during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, C Frawley, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, D Sheehan, T Furlong, R Baird, J Jenkins, M Deegan; S Penny, C Doris. Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, C Healy, J McCarthy, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, L Turner.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J Hodnett, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen.