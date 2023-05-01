Leinster’s URC quarter-final against Sharks to be played at reduced capacity Aviva

Leinster will play their URC quarter-final in front of a reduced capacity of 19,000 at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Tickets for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Cell C Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday will have a reduced capacity of 19,000.

The team’s regular home ground at the RDS is staging a Bruce Springsteen concert on three days over the weekend and next week making it unavailable for rugby.

If Leinster win the match and play in the semi-final the following weekend, the capacity can be increased to 27,000 if required.

Leinster also issued an injury update ahead of the match against the Sharks with centre Robbie Henshaw to be further assessed this week. Henshaw picked up a minor quad issue at training last week.

Scrumhalf, Cormac Foley has trained fully after recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for selection this week, while Ryan Baird came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Irish flanker Josh van der Flier and centre Charlie Ngatai, who started for the injured Henshaw, also came through the game at the weekend with no issues following ankle and hamstring injuries.

Prop Michael Milne has come through the graduated return to play protocols and will be available for selection this week, while Joe McCarthy is expected to step up his rehabilitation this week as he recovers from an ankle injury

Irish hooker, Rónan Kelleher will also step up his rehabilitation this week as he recovers from a shoulder injury with Tommy O’Brien to be further assessed as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury picked up against Vodacom Bulls.

There are no further updates on Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee) and Martin Moloney (knee).