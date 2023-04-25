Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host 2024 Champions Cup final

The ground had previously been earmarked to host the finals in 2020 and 2021. Photograph: Vince Mignott

The final of the 2024 Heineken Champions Cup will be held in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the EPCR announced on Tuesday.

The stadium will also host the final of the Challenge Cup, the governing body’s second tier competition.

The Champions Cup decider is fixed for Saturday, May 25th, with the final of the Challenge Cup to be held the previous day, May 24th.

The ground was previously penned in to host the European club rugby showpieces in 2020 and 2021, only for the competitions to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stadium, opened in April 2019, has a capacity of 62,850, and has previously staged matches in the Gallagher Premiership, and the meeting of Barbarians and All-Blacks XV in November last year.

Dominic McKay, chairman of the EPCR, described the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as one of “most exciting venues” in the world.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.”

“The EPCR Finals Weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseilles last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium,” he added.

Ticketing information for the finals in 2024 is yet to be announced.